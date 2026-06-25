Nigeria: Commonwealth Games - AFN Invites 29 Athletes to Camp Ahead Final Preparations

Determined to improve on the country's showing at next month's Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), yesterday unveiled the list of invited 29 athletes to the National Sports Commission's CWG National Camp in Abuja for intense final preparations for the Games.
The invited athletes made up of 14 male and 15 female were drawn from the result of the just concluded national trials at Yabatech Sports Complex in Lagos and current records of other athletes who were not able to make it to the Lagos trials due to visa issues.
According to the Secretary-General of the Federation, Israel Inwang, the invited athletes are to report to the CWG camp in Abuja beginning from today, Thursday, 25th June, 2026.
The athletics team to the 2026 Commonwealth Games will compete in 18 events across track and field including the three relays scheduled for the games- 4 x 100metres men, 4 x 100metres women and Mixed 4 x 400metres.
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The invited athletes include;
INVITED ATHLETES
*MALE
SPRINT(100m, 200m, 4 x 100m Relay)
Kanyisola Ajayi
Alaba Akintola
Ashe Favour
Chidera Ezeakor
Adekalu Fakorede
Okon Israel
Udodi Onwuzuruike
QUARTER MILE(400m, Mixed 4 x 400m Relay)
Samuel Ogazi
Edidiong Udo
Johnson Tyler
Ezekiel Nathaniel (400m Hurdles)
FIELD EVENTS
Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (Shot put)
Chinecherem Nnamdi (Javelin)
Jami Schlueter (Decathlon)
*WOMEN
SPRINT(100m, 200m, 4 x 100m Relay)
Blessing Ogundiran
Rosemary Chukwuma
Tima Godbless
Miracle Ezechukwu
Olayinka Olajide
Obi Chukwuka
Tobi Amusan (100m Hurdles)
QUARTER MILE(400m, Mixed 4 x 400m Relay)
Patience Okon-George
Ella Onojuvwevwo
Favour Onyah
Esther Joseph
FIELD EVENTS
Temitope Adesina (High Jump)
Ese Brume (Long Jump)
Jessica Oji (Shot Put)
Oyesade Olatoye (Hammer)