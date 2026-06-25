Nigeria: Commonwealth Games - AFN Invites 29 Athletes to Camp Ahead Final Preparations

Determined to improve on the country's showing at next month's Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), yesterday unveiled the list of invited 29 athletes to the National Sports Commission's CWG National Camp in Abuja for intense final preparations for the Games.

The invited athletes made up of 14 male and 15 female were drawn from the result of the just concluded national trials at Yabatech Sports Complex in Lagos and current records of other athletes who were not able to make it to the Lagos trials due to visa issues.

According to the Secretary-General of the Federation, Israel Inwang, the invited athletes are to report to the CWG camp in Abuja beginning from today, Thursday, 25th June, 2026.

The athletics team to the 2026 Commonwealth Games will compete in 18 events across track and field including the three relays scheduled for the games- 4 x 100metres men, 4 x 100metres women and Mixed 4 x 400metres.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The invited athletes include;

INVITED ATHLETES

*MALE

SPRINT(100m, 200m, 4 x 100m Relay)

Kanyisola Ajayi

Alaba Akintola

Ashe Favour

Chidera Ezeakor

Adekalu Fakorede

Okon Israel

Udodi Onwuzuruike

QUARTER MILE(400m, Mixed 4 x 400m Relay)

Samuel Ogazi

Edidiong Udo

Johnson Tyler

Ezekiel Nathaniel (400m Hurdles)

FIELD EVENTS

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (Shot put)

Chinecherem Nnamdi (Javelin)

Jami Schlueter (Decathlon)

*WOMEN

SPRINT(100m, 200m, 4 x 100m Relay)

Blessing Ogundiran

Rosemary Chukwuma

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Tima Godbless

Miracle Ezechukwu

Olayinka Olajide

Obi Chukwuka

Tobi Amusan (100m Hurdles)

QUARTER MILE(400m, Mixed 4 x 400m Relay)

Patience Okon-George

Ella Onojuvwevwo

Favour Onyah

Esther Joseph

FIELD EVENTS

Temitope Adesina (High Jump)

Ese Brume (Long Jump)

Jessica Oji (Shot Put)

Oyesade Olatoye (Hammer)