Nigeria: Galatasaray Insist No Deal, Snub N195bn Bid for Osimhen

25 June 2026
This Day (Lagos)

Galatasaray have again rejected a record-breaking offer for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.

According to Fotomac, agents have presented a bid of 125 million euros (about N195billion) for the striker on behalf of an unnamed club.

However, Galatasaray President, Dursan Ozbek, has insisted Osimhen is not for sale.

"We won't sell him unless he wants he wants to leave," he was quoted by Fotomacto have insisted.

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He had earlier said the club did not buy the 2023 African Player of the Year from Napoli last summer to sell him.

Meanwhile, Osimhen is believed to have advised Galatasaray to sign another Super Eagles forward, Tolu Arokodare, as a backup front man for next season, Soccernet.ngreports.

The reigning Turkish champions are expected to part ways with Mauro Icardi this summer. The 33-year-old striker has been with Cimbom since 2023 and has been a important player, but his exit will leave a significant void in their attack.

Galatasaray have not been linked with many strikers yet, but they may soon add another Nigerian forward in Arokodare.

Galatasaray enthusiast, Burak Eren, reports yesterday that Osimhen wants Arokodare in Istanbul.

The two Nigerian strikers share a good relationship. In fact, Osimhen is highly respected in the Super Eagles squad due to his quality and achievements; even Arokodare has previously cited the former Napoli man as an inspiration.

Arokodare is coming off a disappointing debut campaign at Wolves.

He joined them from Belgian club Genk in a deal worth €26 million last summer, but he endured a tough season, contributing just six goals and two assists in 38 appearances. Wolves were relegated from the Premier League after finishing at the bottom of the table.

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