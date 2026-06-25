Liberia: From Persons of Interest to Protected Witnesses?

Within four days, the government's public messaging surrounding the investigation into the US$19.2 million cocaine seizure at Roberts International Airport appears to have evolved from identifying persons of interest to encouraging cooperation under the Witness Protection Act. Whether that reflects a deliberate investigative strategy or simply the natural progression of a complex criminal investigation is now a question worth examining.

The shift emerges from two official statements issued by separate government institutions following the June 8 seizure of approximately 237.6 kilograms of cocaine at Roberts International Airport.

On June 19, Attorney General and Justice Minister Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, Sr. announced that the Joint National Security Investigative Task Force had identified ten persons of interest following what he described as an intensive, evidence-driven investigation involving interviews, documentary evidence, surveillance materials, financial records, cargo documentation and electronic communications.

The Attorney General said investigators had uncovered "a complex network of individuals connected to the movement, handling, processing, screening, storage, and attempted shipment" of the cocaine and disclosed that the investigation had expanded beyond the seizure itself to determine whether previous shipments associated with the same actors formed part of a broader criminal enterprise operating within and beyond Liberia's borders.

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More significantly, he made clear that the Government's objective extended well beyond arrests.

"Our objective extends beyond arrests and prosecutions," the Attorney General said. "It is focused on identifying and dismantling any criminal network that may have facilitated, financed, protected, transported, concealed, exported, or attempted to export these illicit substances."

That objective may help explain the tone adopted four days later by the Witness Protection Agency (WPA).

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Agency publicly offered full statutory protection to Oscar Brown, Airport Security Manager for Investigation and Intelligence at Roberts International Airport, after Brown disclosed that he had received threats against his life in connection with the investigation.

The WPA said Brown, together with any other cooperating persons who believe they are at risk because of the case, is entitled to protection under Liberia's Witness Protection Act of 2021, including physical protection, legal assistance, psychosocial support, relocation assistance where necessary, and protection for immediate family members.

The Agency also publicly commended Paul J. King, General Manager of GLS Menzies, for voluntarily returning to Liberia and presenting himself before the Joint National Security Investigative Task Force.

"Mr. King's voluntary cooperation is significant and expected to assist authorities in their efforts to establish the full facts and circumstances surrounding the matter," the WPA stated.

The Agency went further, encouraging Brown, Emmanuel Zeon and "all other individuals who may possess relevant information" to cooperate fully with investigators, while assuring them that the protections provided under Liberian law remain available to those acting in good faith.

Taken together, the two statements suggest that investigators may now be placing greater emphasis on securing cooperation from individuals with direct knowledge of the operation as they seek to identify those who financed, coordinated and protected what the Attorney General believes may have been a broader criminal enterprise.

That would represent a logical progression in an investigation of this magnitude.

Complex transnational narcotics investigations often depend not only on physical evidence such as cargo manifests, surveillance footage and financial records, but also on testimony from individuals who occupied different positions within the operational chain. Such testimony can help investigators establish how decisions were made, who exercised authority, and whether the shipment formed part of a larger trafficking network.

Neither the Ministry of Justice nor the Witness Protection Agency has explicitly stated that the Government has adopted a new investigative strategy. However, the progression from identifying persons of interest to publicly encouraging cooperation under statutory witness protection appears consistent with the Attorney General's stated objective of dismantling an alleged criminal network rather than simply prosecuting those directly connected to a single shipment.

The WPA statement also addressed another issue that has attracted considerable public attention.

Expressing what it described as "grave institutional concern," the Agency condemned the unauthorized circulation of sensitive investigative materials on social media and called on the Joint National Security Investigative Task Force to determine the source of the leaks. It also urged President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. to take decisive action against anyone found responsible.

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The Attorney General had earlier disclosed that cargo manifests, airway bills, surveillance footage, electronic communications, financial records, screening logs and other investigative materials had been placed under evidentiary control specifically to prevent unauthorized disclosure.

The WPA warned that the unauthorized release of such information could jeopardize prosecutions, compromise the integrity of the investigation and place cooperating witnesses and whistleblowers at risk.

For now, the investigation remains active, and Government officials continue to stress that designation as a person of interest does not constitute a finding of guilt.

What appears to be changing, however, is the emphasis.

The Government's public messaging is increasingly focused not only on identifying individuals connected to the shipment, but on encouraging those with knowledge of the operation to come forward under the protection of the law. Whether that ultimately produces the evidence needed to identify and dismantle the broader network described by investigators remains one of the central questions as Liberia's largest cocaine investigation continues to unfold.