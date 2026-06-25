Liberia: Clergyman's Critique Rattles Officials in Nimba

A religious invocation delivered at the 26th Public Service Day celebration in Sanniquellie, Nimba County, sparked rare public tension among senior government officials on Thursday after Rev. Joe C. Wallace used his prayer remarks to sharply criticize Liberia's economic conditions and governance performance.

Rev. Wallace, who serves as Religion Advisor to the Office of the Superintendent of Nimba and also pastors the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sanniquellie, had been assigned to offer the invocation at the national observance. But before leading prayers, he delivered an unusually frank reflection on Liberia's development challenges, drawing visible reaction from officials, including Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung.

In his remarks, Rev. Wallace said Liberia continues to face hardship despite its abundant natural resources, which he argued are benefiting outsiders more than citizens.

"Liberians are suffering and the huge resource deposits are being taken away by foreigners, with nothing to be manufactured in the country," he said, adding that national wealth should serve all citizens rather than a privileged few.

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Quoting the Biblical Book of Nehemiah, he emphasized that national resources must not be reserved for elites. He urged leaders to reflect on the country's direction and work collectively for improvement.

"The resources are not for the elites alone, but for all Liberians, regardless of where you come from," he stated.

Rev. Wallace also pointed to persistent infrastructure and economic challenges, noting that poor road conditions, unemployment, and low civil service wages remain widespread despite Liberia's long history.

"Despite the huge mineral deposits in the country, there still remain deplorable road conditions, with high unemployment, little wages for the civil servants, something he said was a shame for a country with over 175 years of independence," he said.

He went further to express frustration over the country's limited industrial capacity.

"Today, we cannot produce anything in Liberia, gold, diamond and iron ore are going and in fact everything is going, so as leaders in this country we need to pray so God can help us work collaboratively for the betterment of this country," he added.

His comments drew loud applause from many civil servants in attendance, with some participants reportedly standing and removing their caps during the invocation period.

"It is a disgrace for this country, so we are going to pray so the Lord will help us as Nehemiah did, when the people of Israel were suffering," he said.

Although Rev. Wallace did not directly name any government official or institution, his remarks appeared to unsettle sections of the official audience.

Vice President Koung and other senior officials were present at the event, which brought together public servants from across Nimba County.

After the invocation, Civil Service Agency Director General Dr. Josiah F. Joekai Jr. responded publicly, rejecting parts of the clergyman's assessment and defending government performance.

"Mr. Clergyman, I don't disagree that it is a disgrace, but what I disagree with is at this time it is disgrace," Dr. Joekai said, pushing back on the characterization of national conditions.

He argued that significant improvements had been made in recent years, particularly in infrastructure and public sector administration.

"What was a disgrace before is not a disgrace anymore, because the roads have been constructed - because government employees are receiving salary for the first time," he stated.

Dr. Joekai also pointed to decentralization reforms under the Local Government Act of 2018, saying they were strengthening local governance structures and accountability systems.

"Priorly the clergyman forgot to know the local government acts of 2018, which is significantly decentralizing the government that is now effective where the local authorities are exercising what they have from the book," he said.

He further noted improvements in transparency and public sector engagement, highlighting that this year's Public Service Day was held outside Monrovia as evidence of decentralization progress.

According to him, the government has also expanded infrastructure development and improved electricity distribution, although he did not directly address concerns raised about the mining sector or domestic industrial production.

Vice President Koung, for his part, acknowledged the importance of criticism but responded with a parable that some attendees interpreted as a subtle warning directed at the clergyman.

He told a story of a couple who traveled to Israel, where the wife died during the visit. According to the Vice President, the husband refused to bury her there, insisting she be brought back home, joking that he feared she might "rise again," referencing biblical resurrection accounts.

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While he did not provide an explicit interpretation, some attendees believed the anecdote was aimed at Rev. Wallace in response to his critical remarks, though no official clarification was given.

The 26th Public Service Day celebration was held under the theme: "Enhancing Public Sector Institutions and Empowering Multi-Stakeholder Partnerships to Achieve Universal Water Availability and Safe Sanitation by 2063."

The event began with a parade through Sanniquellie involving public servants and the Armed Forces of Liberia marching band. The ceremony also included awards recognizing outstanding civil servants, public servants, and institutions, with George T. Karmie Sr. named Civil Servant of the Year, H.E. Sara Beysolow was recognized as Outstanding Public Servant, and the Liberia Maritime Authority awarded Best Performing Public Institution.

The Maritime Authority was also listed among sponsors of the celebration.