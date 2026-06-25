Liberia: FIA Victory Sends Orange Money Into High-Stakes Supreme Court Battle

The Sixth Judicial Circuit Civil Law Court at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia has delivered a ruling that significantly strengthens the enforcement authority of the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA), effectively sending Orange Money Liberia into a high-stakes legal confrontation before the Supreme Court.

The court affirmed the FIA's statutory power to impose both monetary and administrative sanctions under Liberia's Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) framework, in a decision that validates a L$15 million fine imposed on Orange Money Liberia.

The penalty stems from a risk-based compliance inspection conducted by the FIA between September 2 and 13, 2024, during which the agency determined that the mobile money operator failed to fully meet AML/CFT compliance obligations as required under the AML/CFT Act of 2021.

Following the findings, the FIA levied the L$15 million fine as part of its regulatory enforcement measures aimed at strengthening financial system integrity and ensuring compliance within Liberia's expanding digital financial services sector.

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In its ruling, the Civil Law Court upheld the FIA's authority to impose such sanctions, reinforcing the agency's mandate to enforce compliance and apply penalties where violations are identified under the law. The decision represents a major judicial backing of the FIA's regulatory reach in Liberia's anti-financial crime architecture.

However, Orange Money Liberia has rejected the ruling and has formally filed an appeal to the Supreme Court of Liberia, setting up what is expected to be a defining legal battle over the scope of the FIA's enforcement powers and the interpretation of AML/CFT regulations.

The appeal effectively shifts the dispute to the country's highest judicial authority, where Orange Money is expected to challenge both the legality of the fine and the extent of the FIA's statutory authority to impose financial penalties without further judicial process.

The case now enters a more complex phase, with the Supreme Court expected to determine whether the FIA's regulatory sanctions under the AML/CFT Act of 2021 stand on firm legal ground or require stricter judicial oversight.

The outcome is likely to have far-reaching implications for Liberia's financial technology sector, particularly mobile money operators, which have come under increasing regulatory scrutiny as authorities intensify efforts to combat money laundering and terrorist financing risks in the country's financial system.

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With the Supreme Court battle now looming, the FIA's victory at the lower court level marks a decisive but not final win in a legal contest that could reshape the boundaries of financial regulation in Liberia.