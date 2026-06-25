Nigeria: Oouth Resident Doctors Suspend 10-Day Warning Strike

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, Ogun State, has suspended its ongoing 10-day warning strike following assurances by the Ogun State government that its members' professional allowance would be paid on or before July 31, 2026.

The decision was reached after an emergency congress of the association held on Wednesday at the ARD Lounge, OOUTH, Sagamu.

The president of the association, Dr John Omotoso, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Thursday, saying the suspension followed fruitful engagements with top government officials and the leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Ogun State.

According to him, the government gave the commitment during a meeting attended by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Tokunbo Talabi; the Head of Service, Mr Olanrewaju Iskeel Saka; and the Ogun State leadership of the NMA.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Omotoso said the association carefully reviewed its demands and the progress recorded before deciding to suspend the industrial action.

He stated, "Following a thorough appraisal of the association's demands and the progress made thus far, Congress resolved to suspend the ongoing industrial action, with the expectation that payment of the professional allowance will be effected and reflected in members' accounts on or before July 31, 2026."

He added: "This follows meetings and dialogue with the Ogun State Government, particularly the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi, and the Head of Service, Mr Olanrewaju Iskeel Saka, in the presence of the leadership of the NMA in Ogun State."

The ARD president further announced that members had been directed to resume work immediately.

"We hereby direct that our members should resume work by 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2026," he said.

Omotoso disclosed that the association would convene an Emergency General Meeting (EGM) on August 1, 2026, to assess the level of compliance with the government's commitment and determine its next course of action.

He also warned against any form of victimisation, intimidation or harassment of members over their participation in the industrial action.

"Members are advised to promptly report any act of victimisation, intimidation or harassment to the leadership of the association for appropriate intervention," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The association commended the prompt intervention of the Ogun State government under Governor Dapo Abiodun, noting that the resolution would help prevent disruption of healthcare services and residency training programmes at the state-owned teaching hospital.

The resident doctors had commenced the warning strike on Tuesday over the non-payment of revised professional and specialist allowances, delayed release of training funds and worsening welfare conditions.

The doctors had argued that despite the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum issued to the government, no Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) had been signed and no concrete commitment had been made regarding the implementation and payment of revised Professional and Specialist Allowances, including outstanding arrears.

They also expressed concern over the delay in the payment of the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), despite its domestication by the state government.

Other grievances raised by the doctors included acute manpower shortages leading to excessive workload, burnout and prolonged working hours; recurring security breaches and theft within the hospital environment; poor state of call rooms; inadequate accommodation facilities; and the poor quality and insufficient provision of call meals for resident doctors.