Ghana: Govt Cracks Down On School Feeding Caterers Over Poor Meals

Caterers under the Ghana School Feeding Programme who serve substandard meals to pupils risk losing their contracts, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has warned.

She said the Ministry investigates all reported cases of poor-quality meals and imposes sanctions on caterers who fail to meet the required standards.

Updating Parliament on the implementation of the programme, Dr Lartey said some caterers had been directed to replace meals found to be below standard, while repeat offenders had their contracts revoked.

"Mr Speaker, indeed, on several occasions, we have come across below-standard meals prepared for the students. On some of these occasions, we have had to turn the caterer away with the meal for the appropriate meal to be prepared," she stated.

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"Upon one or two cautions, we also have to revoke their contracts if they are unable to operate within the policy framework and standard operating procedures," she added.

Dr Lartey stressed that government would not compromise on the health and safety of schoolchildren.

"If we have to delay feeding for the child to get a nutritious meal, then we will have to do that," she said.

The Minister noted that the recent increase in the feeding grant from GH¢1.50 to GH¢2.00 per child, together with the removal of the tax component for caterers, was expected to improve the quality of meals provided under the programme.

She said the government was also developing school menu cards to guide food preparation and portion sizes.

In addition, the government, with support from the World Food Programme and the Korea International Cooperation Agency, is piloting School Connect, a digital monitoring tool designed to improve compliance with approved menus and strengthen accountability.

Dr Lartey further disclosed that soybean powder had been introduced as a cost-effective source of protein to improve the nutritional value of meals.

She expressed confidence that the measures being implemented would enhance the quality and effectiveness of the School Feeding Programme nationwide.

BY BENJAMINE ACTON-TETTEY