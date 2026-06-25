Ghana: Police Arrest 186 Suspects in Crackdown On Organised Crime in Ashanti Region

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Special Operations Team, in collaboration with the Ashanti Regional Police Command, has arrested 186 suspects in an intelligence-led operation targeting organised crime in the Ashanti Region.

The suspects comprised 86 Ghanaians, 96 Nigerians and four Togolese nationals, arrested during coordinated operations conducted between June 8 and 17, 2026, across selected communities in the region.

A statement signed by the Head of the Public Affairs Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command, DSP Godwin Ahianyo, and copied to The Ghanaian Times, said the operation formed part of efforts to identify, disrupt and dismantle criminal networks involved in human trafficking, sexual exploitation, narcotics trafficking and unlawful possession of firearms.

Acting on credible intelligence, surveillance and operational planning, the Special Operations Team and regional command carried out simultaneous operations at Asafo, Kenyase Aframa, Asokwa, Buokrom, Krofrom, Atonsu Bokuro, Asawase and Old Tafo Ahenbronum.

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A major breakthrough was recorded on June 9 at Kenyase Aframa, where an intelligence-led operation led to the arrest of Gladys Ibrahim, also known as "Mama Gee", together with 96 Nigerians and four Togolese nationals.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the suspects were linked to a transnational criminal network involved in human trafficking, sexual exploitation, narcotics trafficking and other organised criminal activities.

The police said several victims of exploitation were rescued during the operation.

Some were identified as minors and have been separated from the suspects and placed under protective care in line with child protection protocols.

Foreign nationals identified as victims are being processed in collaboration with the Ghana Immigration Service for appropriate immigration and repatriation procedures.

The police commended the Special Operations Team and the Ashanti Regional Command for their professionalism and coordination during the exercise.

It said investigations are ongoing to identify and arrest other members of the network, adding that all suspects are in custody assisting with investigations.

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The Police Service reaffirmed commitment to intelligence-led policing and operations against organised crime nationwide.

BY STEPHANIE BIRIKORANG

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