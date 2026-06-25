Ghana: 15,290 New Infections - a Wake-Up Call Ghana Must Heed

The latest national HIV estimates, which put new infections at 15,290 and AIDS-related deaths at 12,614 in 2024, present a sobering reminder that the fight against HIV and AIDS in Ghana is far from over.

With 334,721 people currently living with HIV, the figures expose a persistent public health challenge that demands renewed urgency, particularly as women and young females continue to bear a disproportionate burden of the disease.

Of particular concern is the growing vulnerability of young people, especially females aged between 15 and 24 years.

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The data shows not only a rise in infections within this group but also a widening gender disparity, with young females accounting for over 80 per cent of new infections in that age bracket.

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This is not merely a statistic, it is a signal of deep-rooted structural, social and economic inequalities that must be addressed head-on.

While Ghana has made commendable progress in certain areas, such as the near-universal coverage of prevention of mother-to-child transmission, the country remains below the global 95-95-95 targets.

The fact that only 68 per cent of people living with HIV know their status, and less than half of adults are on treatment, is a gap that cannot be ignored.

The implications are far-reaching. Beyond the immediate health risks, the continued spread of HIV threatens national productivity, strains the healthcare system and undermines the wellbeing of families and communities.

This moment calls for a bold, coordinated and sustained national response.

Public education on HIV prevention must be intensified, with a sharper focus on young people, particularly girls and young women.

Access to testing services must be expanded, and stigma still a major barrier to diagnosis and treatment must be tackled decisively.

Equally important is the need to close the treatment gap.

Antiretroviral therapy must be made more accessible and affordable to ensure that those diagnosed can begin and sustain treatment without interruption.

This is critical not only for improving quality of life but also for reducing transmission.

The Ghanaian Times urge policymakers to invest in targeted interventions that address the socio-economic drivers of HIV infections among young women, including poverty, gender inequality and limited access to education and reproductive health services.

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The role of individuals cannot be overstated. Safer sexual practices, including consistent condom use, must remain a central message in the national discourse. Personal responsibility, combined with collective action, is key to reversing current trends.

Ghana has the tools, the knowledge and the institutional framework to curb the spread of HIV.

What is required now is the political will, sustained investment and community commitment to translate these into measurable outcomes.

The Ghanaian Times calls on government, civil society, development partners and the general public to treat these figures as a national wake-up call.

Complacency is no longer an option.