Ghana: Nation Records 15,290 New HIV Infections · Experts Call for Action

Ghana recorded 15,290 new HIV infections and 12,614 AIDS-related deaths in 2024, according to the latest national HIV estimates.

The data further indicated that 334,721 people were living with HIV during the period, with women and young females continuing to bear a disproportionate share of the burden.

The figures, which represent the most recent official data pending the release of the 2025 estimates, highlight the persistent public health challenge posed by HIV and AIDS in the country.

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Of the total number of people living with HIV in 2024, women accounted for 229,261, representing 68.5 per cent, while men constituted 105,460, or 31.5 per cent.

In an exclusive interview with The Ghanaian Times in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional Technical Coordinator of the Ghana AIDS Commission, Ms Olivia Graham, said females accounted for 10,303 of the 15,290 new infections recorded during the year, representing 67.4 per cent, compared with 4,987 cases among males.

She added that AIDS-related deaths totalled 12,614, comprising 7,159 females (56.8 per cent) and 5,455 males (43.2 per cent).

Among persons aged 15 to 24 years, 37,283 were living with HIV in 2024, up from 33,245 in 2023, representing an increase of 12.1 per cent.

Of the 2024 figure, young females accounted for 27,630 cases, representing 74.1 per cent, while young males constituted 9,653 cases, or 25.9 per cent.

The proportion of young females living with HIV rose from 65.7 per cent (21,826) in 2023 to 74.1 per cent in 2024, while the number of young males declined from 11,419 to 9,653 over the same period.

New infections among persons aged 15 to 24 years stood at 4,732 in 2024, slightly lower than the 4,867 recorded in 2023.

However, females accounted for 3,932 of the new infections, representing 83.1 per cent, compared with 800 cases among males, representing 16.9 per cent, indicating a widening gender disparity.

AIDS-related deaths among young people increased from 720 in 2023 to 842 in 2024, representing a 17 per cent rise, with females accounting for 490 of the deaths, or 58.2 per cent.

The estimates further showed that Ghana remains below the global 95-95-95 HIV targets.

According to the data, 68 per cent of people living with HIV know their status, while 69 per cent of those diagnosed are receiving antiretroviral therapy (ART). Of those on treatment, 90 per cent have achieved viral suppression.

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Overall ART coverage among adults stands at 47.5 per cent, indicating that more than half of adults living with HIV are not receiving treatment.

Children aged 0 to 14 years accounted for 18,229 people living with HIV, representing 5.4 per cent of the total.

They also accounted for 1,243 new infections (8.1 per cent) and 1,325 AIDS-related deaths (10.5 per cent) recorded in 2024.

The report, however, identified prevention of mother-to-child transmission (PMTCT) as a major success story, with coverage reaching 99.3 per cent in 2024.

Ms Graham said the figures underscored the urgent need for targeted interventions to address the increasing vulnerability of women, particularly young females.

She noted that despite progress made in some areas, the high number of new infections remained a concern and called for intensified efforts to close the treatment gap and address factors driving infections among young women.

Ms Graham urged the public to practise safer sex, including the use of condoms, particularly when the HIV status of sexual partners was unknown.

She stressed that the data showed new infections remained high, and therefore people must continue to adopt preventive measures to protect themselves and others.

FROM KINGSLEY E. HOPE, KUMASI