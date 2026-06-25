Ghana, Burkina Faso Hold Talks On Cross-Border Cooperation

Regional administrative and traditional authorities from Ghana and Burkina Faso have held a consultative meeting in Po, Burkina Faso, to review and validate a convention aimed at establishing a framework for consultation among cross-border regions.

The initiative is intended to promote integrated and coordinated management of the shared boundary between the two countries.

The four-day meeting brought together representatives from the Savannah, Upper East and Upper West regions of Ghana, as well as their counterparts from the Djoro, Nakamba, Nando and Nazinon regions of Burkina Faso.

It is being facilitated by the Ghana Boundary Commission and the National Boundary Secretariat of Burkina Faso as part of the implementation of the Framework Agreement on Cross-Border Cooperation and a Memorandum of Understanding on periodic consultations between border administrative authorities, signed by the Foreign Ministers of the two countries in February this year.

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Opening the meeting yesterday, the Governor of the Nazinon Region of Burkina Faso, Madam Yvette Massadalou Sanou, emphasised the need for the two countries to strengthen the management of their common boundary as a shared responsibility.

She urged regional administrative and traditional authorities to regard the border as a bridge for collaboration, cultural exchange and development, rather than merely an administrative divide.

Madam Sanou expressed the hope that recommendations from the meeting would help improve the living conditions of border communities and further deepen the cordial relations between the two countries.

She also called on participants to sustain the spirit of fraternity and cooperation that has long existed between Ghana and Burkina Faso.

Leading the Ghanaian delegation, the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Boundary Commission, Major General Anthony Ntem, described the Ghana-Burkina Faso boundary as a zone of peaceful coexistence and cooperation.

He stressed the importance of putting in place the necessary frameworks to strengthen the longstanding relations between the two countries and enhance collaboration in border management.

Major General Ntem noted that the border regions possessed enormous development potential but also faced common challenges, adding that stronger cooperation would help unlock opportunities and address issues confronting communities in the area.

He expressed confidence that the meeting would yield practical outcomes that would contribute to peace, stability and sustainable development within the shared border space.

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Major General Ntem said the diverse expertise present should be harnessed to find practical solutions, strengthen existing mechanisms and develop realistic and responsive recommendations capable of delivering tangible benefits to communities.

The West African Regional Coordinator of the GIZ/African Union Border Programme, Mr Mamoudou Tapily, called for closer collaboration between the two countries in managing their boundaries and preventing conflicts in border communities.

He highlighted the critical role of traditional authorities in boundary management and advocated their active involvement in promoting peace and development.

The meeting, which began on June 18, culminated in the signing of a convention on June 22 to establish a framework for consultation among the participating regions.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL