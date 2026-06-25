Liberia: LAA Places Seven Employees On Leave

The Liberia Airport Authority (LAA) has placed seven employees on administrative leave and indefinitely suspended another staff member as investigations intensify into the reported US$19 million drug trafficking case currently under review by the Liberia Joint Security Task Force and other state security agencies.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Authority said the administrative actions were taken to safeguard the integrity of airport operations and ensure full cooperation with ongoing investigations surrounding one of the country's most high-profile narcotics cases.

According to the LAA, several employees have been formally invited by security authorities to assist with the investigation. In response, the institution has initiated precautionary measures consistent with its internal governance framework, statutory obligations, and Liberia's labor laws.

The employees placed on administrative leave with immediate effect are Nathan E. Watson, Henry Y. King, Geraldine C. Zeon, Ruth G. Gbapawea, Benjamin Rivercess, Mohammed Gbowrah, and Roland G. Taylor.

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The Authority also announced the indefinite suspension of Mr. Oscar J. Brown pending the conclusion of all relevant investigations and administrative proceedings.

LAA emphasized that the actions are purely administrative and should not be interpreted as findings of misconduct, disciplinary sanctions, or evidence of criminal liability.

"The Authority confirms that certain employees have been formally invited by the relevant security agencies to assist in the ongoing investigation," the statement noted.

The institution stressed that all affected employees remain entitled to the full protections guaranteed under Liberian law, including the presumption of innocence, due process rights, legal representation, and the opportunity to appeal any administrative decisions taken against them.

"The Authority expressly affirms that all affected individuals are entitled to, and will continue to enjoy, the full protection of due process under Liberian law," the statement said.

LAA further reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the safety and security of Liberia's aviation sector, warning that it maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy toward any conduct that could compromise the integrity of airport operations.

At the same time, the Authority underscored its commitment to fairness and impartiality, noting that all investigations must be allowed to proceed without prejudice or premature conclusions.

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"The Authority maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy toward conduct that undermines the safety, security, and integrity of Liberia's civil aviation sector," the statement added.

The airport authority pledged continued cooperation with the Liberia Joint Security Task Force and all authorized investigative bodies as efforts continue to determine the full circumstances surrounding the reported drug trafficking operation.

LAA also reminded its workforce of their responsibility to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and institutional integrity during the ongoing investigation.

The Authority said additional information will be released as appropriate, consistent with legal requirements and the need to protect the integrity of the investigative process.

The latest administrative actions come amid heightened national attention surrounding the reported US$19 million drug trafficking case, which has already triggered investigations involving several institutions and individuals connected to airport operations and cargo handling activities.