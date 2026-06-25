Ghana: Unilever Ghana PLC Posts Strong Revenue Growth

Unilever Ghana PLC has recorded strong revenue growth for the 2025 financial year, underlining the company's commitment to delivering sustainable value for shareholders and positioning itself for continued expansion.

The company reported revenue of GH¢1.039 billion in 2025, representing an increase of about 11.6 per cent from GH¢930.8 million recorded in 2024.

Speaking at the company's turn of the Facts behind the Figures forum organised by the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) in Accra on Tuesday, the Managing Director of Unilever Ghana PLC, Mr Christopher Wulff-Caesar, attributed the performance to strategic investments in key brands, innovation and operational efficiency.

He said the company was evolving into a more agile, focused and competitive organisation under Unilever's Growth Action Plan (GAP), aimed at driving sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

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Mr Wulff-Caesar noted that the strong revenue growth was achieved against the backdrop of improving macroeconomic conditions in the country, including robust Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth, easing inflation, appreciation of the cedi and renewed investor confidence.

In addition to the growth in turnover, the company posted a profit of GH¢96 million and maintained a strong cash position of GH¢210 million during the period.

He said Unilever Ghana continued to strengthen its market position across the Oral Care, Beauty and Wellbeing, and Personal Care categories through a focused portfolio strategy built around its leading brands, including Pepsodent, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Omo and Comfort.

The Managing Director highlighted the launch of Comfort Fabric Conditioner in 2025 as a key milestone in the company's growth agenda, stating that the product had enhanced the company's presence in the Home Care segment while contributing to portfolio diversification.

According to him, innovation remains a critical pillar of the company's growth strategy and would continue to support efforts to drive revenue and expand market share.

Mr Wulff-Caesar also outlined a number of sustainability initiatives being undertaken by the company in the areas of plastic waste management, environmental protection and livelihood improvement.

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He said through the Ghana Recycling Initiative by Private Enterprises (GRIPE), Unilever Ghana continued to support the development of a circular plastics economy, while its Pepsodent hygiene education programmes reached more than one million Ghanaians annually with oral health awareness campaigns.

The programmes, he added, were complemented by product donations aimed at improving health and hygiene outcomes in communities across the country.

Mr Wulff-Caesar reaffirmed the company's commitment to delivering consistent, competitive, profitable and sustainable growth, citing continued investment in its Power Brands, route-to-market excellence and innovation as key drivers of future performance.