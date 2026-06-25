Nigeria: Oyo Govt Appeals to Striking Teachers to Reopen Schools, Approves N8.7bn for Learning Materials

School closures have affected thousands of pupils across Oyo State, disrupting academic activities in the final weeks of the school term.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has appealed to the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) to suspend its ongoing strike and reopen public schools across the state, assuring residents that efforts are being intensified to secure the release of abducted pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area.

The appeal came as the Oyo State Executive Council approved N8.7 billion for the procurement of teaching and learning materials for primary and junior secondary schools.

Dotun Oyelade, the commissioner for information, disclosed the decisions in a statement issued after the State Executive Council meeting.

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The appeal follows the decision of the NUT to shut public schools across Oyo State in protest against worsening insecurity after gunmen abducted over 40 schoolchildren and teachers from their schools on 15 May in Oriire Local Government Area.

According to Mr Oyelade, while the concerns raised by teachers were understandable, prolonged school closures could create wider social and economic consequences.

"While the reasons for the withdrawal of the students from school by the NUT are understandable, the collateral implications, both social and economic, are raising unintended concerns and should equally be considered by the NUT," Mr Oyelade said.

He added that the government was taking strategic steps to secure the release of the abducted victims and improve security across affected communities.

NUT strike

The strike by NUT was triggered by the abduction of pupils and teachers kidnapped from three schools; Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, and Community Grammar School and L.A Primary School in Esiele in Oriire Local Government Area.

While it has been over 40 days since the victims have been in captivity, the incident has continued to spark widespread concern among parents, education stakeholders and residents.

Following the abduction, NUT staged nation-wide protests and directed teachers in Oyo public schools to stay away from classrooms, insisting that learning could not continue under prevailing security conditions.

The union, on Tuesday, maintained that schools in the state would remain closed until adequate measures were put in place to guarantee the safety of teachers and pupils.The school closures have affected thousands of pupils across the state, disrupting academic activities in the final weeks of the school term.

"As much as we have casualties among learners in terms of abduction, we have higher casualties among teachers because two of them were killed," said Olukayode Salam, the secretary of the union.

N8.7 billion investment in learning

Amid the security concerns, the State Executive Council has approved the release of N8.77 billion as the first tranche of funding for the procurement of teaching and learning materials.

The commissioner said the approval forms part of a broader N23 billion education intervention project targeted at public primary and junior secondary schools across the state.

According to him, the materials to be procured include textbooks covering literacy, numeracy, mathematics, English language and basic science.

The project is being implemented in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and the World Bank under a results-based financing arrangement.

Mr Oyelade explained that successful implementation of the project would qualify Oyo State for additional financial rewards.

"Upon the successful procurement and distribution of the approved textbooks, Oyo State becomes eligible for a reward-based disbursement of two United States dollars per student per subject," he said.

Budget raised to N1.1 trillion

The state executive council also approved a supplementary budget that increased the state's 2026 appropriation from N892.1 billion to N1.1 trillion.

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According to the council, the upward review became necessary following requests from Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for additional funding to complete ongoing projects before the end of the administration's tenure.

The council also approved several economic and social intervention programmes, including N5.9 billion for the continuation of the Sustainable Action for Economic Recovery (SAfER) initiative.

Established in 2023, the SAfER programme was introduced by the Makinde administration to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal through transportation support, food assistance, healthcare coverage and business grants.

In addition, the Council also approved a payment of $250,000 to support the implementation of programmes under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which Mr Oyelade said would help attract investment and expand trade opportunities for businesses in the state.