Nigeria: Uduaghan Is Alive, Recuperating - Family, Aide Debunk Death Rumour

Rumours of the death of former Delta State Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, have been debunked by his family and media aides.

The speculation began Wednesday, June 26, after false reports circulated on Facebook and WhatsApp claiming that Dr. Uduaghan had passed away. The posts generated concern among residents and political stakeholders across Delta State before clarification was issued.

Henry Unini, media aide to Dr. Uduaghan, who debunked the claim, said: "I can tell you for a fact that Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan is alive.

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"Frankly, I don't know where the writer got his information from. The death of someone is not something you take and write about casually."

Unini recalled how the late Chief Nnamdi Azikiwe heard his own death announced on the news and expressed surprise that the writer did not verify with the right sources before publishing.

Current health status

Unini acknowledged that "it is now common knowledge that Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan has been sick, but he is receiving proper medical care." He added that the former governor is recuperating and "there is no cause for alarm whatsoever."

Appeal to the public

The aide expressed appreciation to friends, well-wishers and Deltans who reached out to confirm the true situation, and asked them to continue to include Dr. Uduaghan and his family in their prayers.

He assured that if and when necessary further updates will be shared with the public and appealed to rumour mongers to exercise caution, noting that "the rumor was uncalled for".