Nigeria: Sign-Out - Ondo Sanctions, Withholds WAEC Results of 17 Students

The Ondo State Government has sanctioned 17 secondary school students by withholding their West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results and testimonials over a viral "sign-out" video that sparked widespread reactions on social media.

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology said the students are from three schools: Oyemekun Grammar School, Aquinas College and CAC Grammar School, all in Akure.

Recall that the video surfaced shortly after the students completed the 2026 WASSCE.

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It showed them engaging in unruly conduct, including tearing school uniforms and chanting inappropriate slogans during end-of-examination celebrations.

Disciplinary measures were announced after an emergency meeting between ministry officials and administrators of the affected schools at the ministry's headquarters in Akure.

According to the ministry, official testimonials and WASSCE results of the 17 students identified in the video have been withheld indefinitely.

Their names will be entered into a newly established "black book" for student misconduct in their respective schools. Principals across the state were directed to create similar records for disciplinary infractions.

Senior officers in the affected schools were also issued queries for alleged lapses in supervision that allowed the celebrations to degenerate into disorder.

The ministry further ordered the immediate expulsion of any student featured in the video who is not in the graduating class.

Commissioner for Education Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun said the government would not tolerate conduct capable of undermining discipline and the reputation of schools.

Ajibefun said that "While celebrating academic milestones is natural, the growing sign-out culture among secondary school students must be guided by decency.

"We will not fold our arms and watch the discipline we have painstakingly instilled in our schools be eroded for the sake of social media clout," he said.

Ajibefun added that government is determined to protect the integrity of the state's education system.

The Permanent Secretary Dr Akindele Ige urged principals to report disruptive incidents to Zonal Education Offices before they escalate.

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Parents and affected students have been summoned to the ministry to receive official letters conveying the sanctions.