Nigeria: Army Intercepts Terrorist Logistics Supplier, Recover 150 Combat Boots in Zamfara

Troops of Sector II of Operation FANSAN YAMMA have arrested a suspected logistics supplier to terrorist groups and recovered 150 pairs of combat boots and other tactical items in Zamfara.

This is contained in an operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

According to the report, the suspect was apprehended along the Sokoto-Gusau Road during a routine stop-and-search operation conducted by troops on Wednesday.

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The army stated that the suspect was travelling in a Honda Civic vehicle when soldiers discovered a cache of military-related items concealed in the vehicle.

"Items recovered from the suspect included 150 pairs of combat boots, three jackknives, three electric shockers, a tear gas canister, a military beret and a belt.

"Troops also recovered two Android mobile phones, an iPad and a digital wristwatch believed to be of intelligence value," it said.

The report described the arrest as a major breakthrough in ongoing efforts to dismantle logistics and supply networks supporting terrorist and bandit activities across the North-West.

It noted that disrupting the movement of equipment and supplies to criminal elements was critical to weakening their operational capabilities and limiting their ability to launch attacks.

According to the report, the suspect is in military custody undergoing further investigation, while the recovered items have been secured as exhibits.

The army added that the operation underscored the effectiveness of intensified stop-and-search operations being conducted under Operation FANSAN YAMMA to deny terrorists freedom of movement and access to operational resources.

It reaffirmed the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to sustaining pressure on terrorist groups and their collaborators in order to restore peace and security across Zamfara State and the wider North-West region. (NAN)