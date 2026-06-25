South Africa: Six Things Every South African Must Know Before 30 June Shutdown

More than 20 organisations say the 30 June marches are about enforcing South Africa's immigration laws, not attacking foreign nationals.

Police say they are ready for any violence and warn that anyone breaking the law during the protests will be arrested.

With only days left before the planned nationwide protests on 30 June, thousands of South Africans are expected to take part in demonstrations against illegal immigration.

The organisers say their campaign is about making the government enforce the country's immigration laws. Police say they support peaceful protests but will not tolerate violence or intimidation.

Here are six important things every South African should know:

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Who is organising the marches?

The protests are being organised by the March and March movement together with more than 20 civil society organisations.

Some of the better-known groups include Operation Dudula, Put South Africa First, the Kwanale Foundation and activists Ngizwe Mchunu and Nkosikhona "Phakel'umthakathi" Ndabandaba.

The organisers say they are not fighting foreign nationals. They insist their campaign is about protecting South Africa's borders and making the government enforce existing immigration laws.

What are they demanding?

The groups want undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa.

They are calling for quicker deportations, tighter border security and more resources for the Department of Home Affairs and the Border Management Authority.

They also want township businesses and informal trading opportunities to be reserved mainly for South African citizens.

Organisers say they are demanding that the government apply the law equally to everyone.

What will happen on 30 June?

Demonstrations are expected in several provinces across the country.

The organisers say the protests will be peaceful and that supporters have been told not to attack or threaten anyone.

They say the marches are meant to pressure the government to deal with illegal immigration after years of complaints from communities.

The groups have also warned that if the government ignores their demands, more demonstrations could follow after 30 June.

What if violence breaks out?

March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma says organisers should not be blamed if violence erupts.

She argues that the government has failed to deal with illegal immigration, creating frustration among communities.

However, Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has made it clear that police will not allow anyone to use the protests as an excuse for crime.

He said peaceful protest is protected by the Constitution, but violence, looting, intimidation and attacks on people will not be tolerated.

Police say anyone breaking the law will be arrested.

Which areas are considered high risk?

Police and private security companies have identified Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape as possible hotspots.

Authorities have not revealed the exact locations for security reasons.

The South African Police Service has cancelled leave for many officers and will deploy additional members where needed.

Private security companies have also offered support to help maintain order.

Who is paying for the movement?

Ngobese-Zuma has rejected questions about who funds the campaign.

She said it is insulting to suggest black South Africans cannot organise themselves without outside funding.

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According to her, the movement is funded by ordinary South Africans who support its message and contribute voluntarily.

What government says

The government says South Africans have the right to protest peacefully, but nobody has the right to take the law into their own hands.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia said police are fully prepared for 30 June and are monitoring intelligence reports around the country.

He warned that there will be no room for criminal behaviour or vigilantism.

Acting National Police Commissioner Puleng Dimpane said police will work with other law enforcement agencies and private security companies to keep communities safe.

The government has also indicated that policing the demonstrations could cost as much as R600-million.