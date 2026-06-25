South Africa: Tuning Out Hate - Bush Radio Takes a Stand Against Xenophobia with Free, Downloadable PSAs

A dangerous wave of fear-mongering, fuelled by fake news and anti-migrant myths, has been allowed to fester in South Africa, spilling over into unacceptable vigilantism and violence against foreign nationals, particularly those from other African countries. In response, Bush Radio, Africa's oldest community radio station project, is taking a decisive stand to protect the truth and the physical safety of communities.

press release

Cape Town — In South Africa, the weight of unemployment and economic hardship is a heavy burden shared by many.

But recently, a dangerous wave of fear-mongering, fuelled by fake news and anti-migrant myths, has been allowed to fester-spilling over into unacceptable vigilantism and violence against foreign nationals, particularly those from other African countries.

In response, Bush Radio, Africa's oldest community radio station project, is taking a decisive stand to protect the truth and the physical safety of communities.

History offers a warning about the power of the media.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In tragedies like the victims of Nazism and the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda, to current conflicts, the media was weaponised to stoke divisions, broadcast hate speech, and coordinate violence against vulnerable groups.

Bush Radio recognizes this dark potential and refuses to let the media be used as a tool for destruction in South Africa.

Instead, the station is utilizing its platform to fight misinformation, champion tolerance, and defend the democratic laws the nation fought so bitterly to secure.

To combat the rising tide of intolerance, Bush Radio has produced a dynamic new series of anti-xenophobia Public Service Announcements (PSAs).

Currently hitting the airwaves in Cape Town, these audio clips are now being made freely available to the public.

Bush Radio is calling on other community radio stations, commercial broadcasters, and everyday citizens to download, share, and broadcast these messages of peace.

The Reality: Why Xenophobia is Bad for South Africans

The narrative that foreign nationals are the enemy is not only false; it actively damages South African communities.

Bush Radio's campaign breaks down the realities of xenophobic violence:

It destroys our local economy: Many foreign shop owners rent their spaces directly from local South African landlords.

When a shop is looted or burned, a local family loses their income.

It costs local jobs: Migrant business owners frequently hire young South Africans to help run their shops.

Furthermore, they circulate wealth locally by purchasing materials from local hardware stores and suppliers.

It traumatizes our children: Vigilante justice and mob violence do not make our streets safer.

Instead, they deeply traumatize our children, who are forced to witness brutality and chaos in their own neighbourhoods.

It is fuelled by lies: Much of the panic and anger is deliberately manufactured, sparked by fake forwarded voice notes and WhatsApp messages designed purely to divide the working class.

It breaks our democratic values: South Africa was built on the promise of human rights and sanctuary.

Attacking vulnerable refugees contradicts the very peace and Ubuntu we fought so hard to achieve.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Human Rights Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Download and Share Today

The newly released PSAs are designed to foster empathy, dispel myths, and appeal for calm.

The five core audio messages available for download are:

Celebrating Our Shared African Identity

Empathy For Families Seeking Safe Harbour

Growing The Local Economy Together

Rejecting Vigilantism and Mob Justice

Stopping the Spread of Fake News

"We appeal for calm and reason for the safety of all," said Adrian Louw, Programme Integrator for Bush Radio. "Download these PSAs, play them on your community stations, share them in your neighbourhood WhatsApp groups, and help us protect the truth."

It is time to remember that we are one Africa.

Let us grow together, reject violence, and ensure a safe harbour for those in need.

These audio clips are currently playing on our airwaves, but we are also making them freely available for other radio stations to download and broadcast.

Visit http://www.bushradio.co.za