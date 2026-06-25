South Africa: Mayfair Immigrants Put Their Faith in South Africa's Police to Protect Them

A march against immigration in Benoni on the East Rand of the Gauteng province in South Africa. (file photo).

Gauteng Commissioner says SAPS will act against anyone inciting violence

Immigrants in Mayfair, Johannesburg, are hopeful but on edge ahead of a planned mass anti-immigrant "shut down" on Tuesday, 30 June.

March and March has set the date as a "deadline" for all undocumented immigrants to leave South Africa, sparking fears of a repeat of the 2019 and 2021 riots.

"We are praying for peace," said Ustav, who was born in Pakistan but has lived in Mayfair for over 20 years.

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He owns a grocery store and says, "We cannot afford to close the shop for the day."

His sentiments were echoed by other immigrants.

Somali-born Dalu, who owns a small convenience store, said the community is putting its faith in the South African police and private security to protect them.

"I have always been good to my South African brothers and sisters. I hope they will be good to me," said Dalu.

He said the community will meet with their elders on the weekend to discuss the 30 June threat.

Tensions in the area have been significantly heightened since March and March founder Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma posted a false video on 18 June. It was widely circulated. She claimed that foreign nationals were attacking South Africans in Mayfair. This prompted anti-immigrant protests in the area.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) published a statement debunking the post by Ngobese-Zuma, noting that the footage was captured during a looting protest in 2021.

"The sharing of unverified content fuels public panic, can incite violence, and further undermines the ongoing efforts by government and law enforcement to maintain peace and uphold the law," said SAPS.

R600-million has been budgeted for national security ahead of 30 June, with Gauteng identified as a high-risk area.

In a media briefing on Thursday, Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni warned that anyone inciting violence or breaking the law during the protests will be identified and arrested.

He said that police will deploy helicopters, drones and more than 33,000 CCTV cameras.

"We are prepared and have planned accordingly," said Mthombeni.