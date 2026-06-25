South Africa: Over 13,000 Migrants Have Already Left and June 30 Has Not Arrived Yet

The Border Management Authority says over 9,000 Malawians and 3,000 Zimbabweans left through Beitbridge alone in the past five days.

March and March, the movement behind the planned 30 June demonstrations, is expecting marches in cities across the country next Tuesday.

More than 13,000 migrants have left South Africa in the past five days. The marches they are fleeing have not even started yet.

The Border Management Authority says 9,000 Malawians and 3,000 Zimbabweans were repatriated or deported through the Beitbridge Border Post over the past five days. Another 900 Ghanaians and 300 Nigerians left through OR Tambo International Airport.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the movement is not over. Premier Thami Ntuli says around 7,000 Malawians are still in Durban, with another 900 waiting in Pietermaritzburg for transport home. Ntuli suggested some may have travelled from other parts of the country to join the repatriation convoys.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The planned demonstrations are set for 30 June across multiple cities. They are being organised by March and March, a grassroots civic movement led by former radio presenter Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma. The group campaigns for stricter border controls, faster deportations and the prioritisation of South African citizens in jobs and public services. March and March describes itself as non-xenophobic, but critics say its messaging scapegoats foreign nationals.

In Johannesburg, March and March is the only organisation to have applied for permission to march. The Johannesburg Metro Police Department says a meeting with relevant stakeholders, including SAPS, still needs to take place before the application is considered. Marches are expected in other cities across the country.

March and March held a joint press briefing in Johannesburg today, alongside allied civic organisations. The venue was not disclosed in advance.

Meanwhile, a protest march is under way in KuGompo in the Eastern Cape, reportedly linked to concerns about migrants. KuGompo made headlines two months ago after the controversial coronation of a self-styled Nigerian king sparked public anger and violent unrest in the area.

Authorities say they remain on high alert as 30 June approaches.