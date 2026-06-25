Rwanda, DR Congo Officials Urge De-Escalation in Minembwe

Rwanda and DR Congo have committed to accelerate implementation of the US-brokered peace framework aimed at restoring stability in eastern DR Congo, amid concerns over escalating fighting, drone strikes, and a worsening humanitarian situation in the Minembwe area.

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The commitments were made on Wednesday, June 24 during the sixth meeting of the Joint Oversight Committee (JOC), held in London with participation from DR Congo, Rwanda, the United States, Qatar, Togo as African Union mediator, and the African Union Commission.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the committee expressed "serious concern over the escalating fighting, the impact of drone strikes on civilians and the peace process, and the deepening humanitarian situation in eastern DR Congo," including an ongoing Ebola outbreak.

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The JOC stressed the "urgent need for actions that make the ceasefire effective," and prevent further deterioration of security conditions on the ground.

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Concerns over Minembwe crisis

A major focus of the discussions was the security situation in Minembwe, South Kivu, where continued bombardments by the government coalition have intensified tensions despite ongoing diplomatic efforts under the Washington Accords and the parallel Qatar-mediated negotiations between Kinshasa and AFC/M23 rebels.

The violence involves the Congolese armed forces (FARDC) operating alongside allied forces, including Burundian troops, the FDLR and Wazalendo militias, foreign mercenaries and other local militias, fighting against the AFC/M23 movement.

The joint statement cited the need for immediate de-escalation, particularly around Minembwe, with both countries agreeing to "use their respective influence with all parties on the ground" to restore calm.

The escalation in the area has become a central concern for mediators, who warn that sustained fighting risks unraveling trust between parties at a critical stage of implementation.

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The committee reviewed progress on core obligations under the agreement.

According to the statement, the Congolese delegation briefed participants on its ongoing efforts to neutralize the FDLR, a Kinshasa-backed militia linked to perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, which remains a key security concern for Rwanda.

Rwanda also updated the meeting on the process of disengagement of forces and the lifting of defensive measures, as outlined under the Washington framework.

Both processes remain central to the agreement's security pillar, which seeks to reduce cross-border tensions and dismantle armed group threats.

Beyond security updates, the two countries agreed on a set of measures to speed up implementation of the peace deal.

The countries further committed to working through the Joint Security Coordination Mechanism (JSCM) to exchange intelligence and align on next operational steps for implementing the agreement.

The meeting also backed efforts to deploy the Expanded Joint Verification Mechanism Plus (EJVM+), which is expected to independently verify compliance with commitments under the Washington Accords.

The parties agreed to seek adjustment of its terms of reference to expand its mandate and ensure it can effectively monitor implementation.

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They also committed to creating the political and security conditions necessary for joint verification missions and called on all actors on the ground to cooperate with the process.

The Joint Oversight Committee reaffirmed support for ongoing negotiations between the DR Congo government and AFC/M23 under Qatari mediation.

Both Rwanda and DR Congo pledged to "lend full support to bring a successful conclusion" to the talks, which remain a key parallel track to the Washington framework.

The parties further committed to building trust by refraining from hostile actions or rhetoric, particularly political attacks or language that would undermine or complicate the full implementation of the Washington Accords, including in international fora.

The next meeting of the JSCM will take place within 15 days.