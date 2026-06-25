Liberia: UL, World Bank Graduate First Cohort of Procurement Interns

The University of Liberia (UL), in collaboration with the World Bank Group, has awarded certificates to six graduate students who successfully completed the institution's first public procurement internship program under the Master of Science in Procurement Program.

The certification ceremony took place Thursday at the Sinkor Palace Hotel on Tubman Boulevard and brought together university officials, representatives of the World Bank Liberia office, government officials, students, and members of the public.

The six graduates -- Jacob Toe Daykeay, Theressa Kote Sarplah, Aloysious K. Togba, Naomi M. Marshall Dassin, Tarus William Sllehsee, and Don Chester T. Baker II -- make up the inaugural cohort of the one-year World Bank-supported internship initiative. Organizers noted that the program was intentionally limited in size to ensure focused mentorship and practical exposure for participants.

Speaking at the ceremony, University of Liberia President Dr. Layli Maparyan commended the World Bank for its sustained partnership with the institution, describing it as critical to strengthening national capacity development and improving public sector systems.

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She said the Master of Science in Procurement Program was introduced to respond to a key national need in governance and development management.

"The master's program in procurement was conceived as a strategic response to a critical national need," Dr. Maparyan said. "Procurement and supply chain management are at the heart of effective governance, fiscal responsibility, and sustainable development."

She emphasized that the internship has provided students with practical exposure to real development projects, international standards, and accountability systems in procurement practice. Dr. Maparyan also called for expanded support from development partners, including funding for doctoral training for faculty to further strengthen the program.

World Bank Education Specialist Binta Massaquoi encouraged the graduates to apply their training with integrity and confidence as they transition into professional roles.

"This was about giving you the experience and the confidence to go with it," Massaquoi said. "Today is the beginning. Stay curious, stay honest, and go and do good work. Liberia needs exactly what you have to offer, and we are confident that you are ready."

Also speaking, Public Procurement and Concession Commission (PPCC) Executive Director Bodger Scot Johnson said reforms are underway to better protect procurement professionals and strengthen institutional independence in the sector.

He disclosed that proposed legal reforms aim to safeguard trained procurement practitioners from political interference and prevent the replacement of qualified personnel with unqualified individuals.

Johnson further noted that the PPCC is working to recruit additional procurement specialists and accountants while encouraging public institutions to establish and maintain professional procurement units.

"We want to make sure that talents are absorbed, especially those who have gone through the procurement training at the university," he said.

Earlier, UL Vice President for Graduate Studies and Research, Dr. Jonathan C. Taylor, traced the origins of the program to a 2003-2004 United Nations and World Bank assessment that identified major weaknesses in Liberia's public financial management systems during the post-conflict recovery period.

He explained that the Financial Management Training Program and the Intensive Procurement Training Program were later transitioned to the University of Liberia in 2019, leading to the establishment of a 54-credit Master of Science degree in Procurement.

World Bank Procurement Practice Manager Nazaneen Ismail Ali emphasized the importance of procurement in ensuring efficient use of public resources across critical sectors.

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"Whether investing in roads, schools, healthcare, or any other public sector, effective procurement ensures that resources are used efficiently, transparently, and for the benefit of the citizens of Liberia," she said.

Speaking on behalf of the graduates, Intern Chairperson Theressa Kote Sarplah described the internship as a transformative experience that bridged academic study and professional practice.

"The class has taught us the principles, the field has taught us the practice," she said. "We moved from theory to action, and from students to professionals ready to serve."

The program is part of broader efforts by the University of Liberia and the World Bank Group to strengthen procurement capacity and promote transparency, accountability, and efficiency in Liberia's public sector.