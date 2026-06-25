Liberia: Saamoi Set for High-Stakes Economic Talks in London

The Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), Henry F. Saamoi, is set to join a distinguished gathering of global policymakers, central bank governors, business executives, investors, and development leaders at the Africa Leadership and Business Awards (ABLA) 2026, scheduled for July 2-3 at the historic House of Lords in London, United Kingdom.

Governor Saamoi's participation places Liberia among a select group of African nations represented at one of the continent's premier international platforms dedicated to leadership, investment, economic transformation, and cross-border collaboration.

Hosted by African Leadership Magazine, the Africa Summit London and the 16th African Business Leadership Awards will convene influential leaders from government, finance, industry, and development institutions to explore opportunities for accelerating Africa's economic growth and strengthening global partnerships.

The event comes at a time when Africa is increasingly being recognized as one of the world's fastest-growing economic regions. According to projections from the African Development Bank (AfDB), the continent is expected to remain the second-fastest-growing region globally through 2026, with more than 22 African countries projected to maintain annual economic growth rates above five percent.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

At the same time, Africa's population is expected to exceed 1.7 billion by 2030, creating one of the world's largest labor forces and consumer markets, according to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA).

Against this backdrop, organizers say ABLA 2026 will provide a strategic platform for leaders to exchange ideas, forge partnerships, and identify innovative approaches to unlocking Africa's vast economic potential.

For Governor Saamoi, the summit offers an opportunity to contribute to critical discussions shaping Africa's financial future, including monetary policy coordination, banking sector resilience, financial stability, and strategies for attracting sustainable investment into emerging economies.

His participation also reflects Liberia's increasing engagement in regional and global financial conversations as the country seeks to strengthen economic governance, deepen investor confidence, and accelerate private sector-led growth.

According to African Leadership Magazine, Governor Saamoi is expected to participate in high-level discussions focused on strengthening Africa's financial architecture and promoting policies that support inclusive and sustainable economic development.

Organizers emphasized the importance of collaborative leadership in addressing the continent's economic challenges and opportunities.

"The future of Africa's economic stability and growth depends on stronger cooperation among our financial institutions, deeper regional integration, and bold policy innovation that supports inclusive development," organizers stated.

The summit will feature a distinguished lineup of international figures, including former heads of state, finance ministers, development finance executives, and multinational business leaders.

Among the confirmed participants are former Tanzanian President Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, Sierra Leone's Minister of Finance Sheku Ahmed Fantamadi Bangura, and President of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), Dr. George Agyekum Donkor.

Senior executives from leading financial institutions, multinational corporations, and development organizations across Africa, Europe, and the United States are also expected to attend.

Beyond finance and governance, the event will bring together leaders from key sectors including mining, energy, banking, infrastructure, technology, manufacturing, and agribusiness, reinforcing ABLA's reputation as a leading platform for investment dialogue and leadership recognition.

This year's theme, "From Vision to Velocity," reflects the growing urgency to transform Africa's ambitions into measurable economic outcomes and sustainable development gains.

With Africa attracting more than US$100 billion annually in foreign direct investment inflows, increasing interest in renewable energy, digital infrastructure, fintech, manufacturing, and agribusiness is creating new opportunities for economic expansion and job creation across the continent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Organizers say ABLA 2026 will feature keynote addresses, strategic investment forums, executive panel discussions, and high-level networking engagements aimed at strengthening partnerships and unlocking new opportunities for growth.

The summit will conclude with the prestigious African Business Leadership Awards ceremony, which recognizes outstanding leaders, institutions, and innovators driving Africa's development, competitiveness, and global influence.

As anticipation builds ahead of the London gathering, ABLA 2026 is increasingly being viewed as a defining platform for shaping Africa's future. Governor Saamoi's participation not only elevates Liberia's representation at the event but also underscores the country's growing role in continental discussions on financial stability, investment, and economic transformation.