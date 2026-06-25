Liberia: Cape Palmas Diocese Raises Alarm Over Fatal Crash Involving Church Vehicle

The Catholic Diocese of Cape Palmas has expressed grief and concern following a fatal road accident involving a vehicle assigned to its Education Office, an incident that reportedly claimed the lives of two persons and left several others injured.

According to a statement published Tuesday, June 23, 2026, on the Diocese of Cape Palmas' official Facebook page, the accident occurred in Salala along the Gbarnga-Monrovia Highway during the early morning hours.

Preliminary reports indicate that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and crash. The Diocese said two persons are presumed dead, while several others sustained injuries. The identities of the victims had not been officially established as of press time, except for the driver, who was identified as Mr. Thomas Wesseh.

The Diocese disclosed that Mr. Wesseh departed Harper on Monday, June 22, with explicit instructions to spend the night at the Catholic Mission in Zwedru and continue his journey to Monrovia the following day.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Church authorities further stated that the driver had been specifically instructed not to carry passengers during the trip.

"The Diocese is therefore concerned about reports indicating that these instructions were not followed," the statement noted.

The Church said it is awaiting official reports from the relevant government authorities and is fully cooperating with efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident.

While investigations continue, the Diocese extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and offered prayers for the recovery of those injured.

"The Diocese of Cape Palmas prays for the souls of those who lost their lives and extends its condolences to their families. Our thoughts and prayers for recovery are with those who sustained injuries," the statement said.

Authorities are expected to conduct a full investigation into the crash, including the events leading up to the accident and reports that the vehicle may have been carrying unauthorized passengers.

The Diocese said it remains committed to cooperating with investigators as officials work to determine the full facts surrounding the tragedy.