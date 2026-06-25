Liberia: Wataf Highlights UN Tax Convention

The Executive Secretary of the West African Tax Administration Forum (WATAF), Mr. Jules Tapsoba, has underscored the importance of the ongoing negotiations on the United Nations Tax Convention as a strategic opportunity for African countries to contribute to the development of a more inclusive and equitable international tax system that supports domestic revenue mobilisation and sustainable development.

Mr. Tapsoba made this statement on 22 June during his opening remarks at a webinar organised by Tax Justice Network Africa (TJNA) and CCFD-Terre Solidaire on the theme: "Strengthening the Mobilisation of Francophone Civil Society Organisations in Africa Around the United Nations Tax Convention."

For WATAF and its member tax administrations, the United Nations Tax Convention represents far more than an international negotiation process. It constitutes a unique opportunity for African countries to contribute to the development of international tax rules that better reflect their realities, priorities, and domestic revenue mobilisation needs. The Convention is fully aligned with WATAF's mandate to strengthen tax administrations and support domestic revenue mobilisation in West Africa through capacity building, multilateral technical assistance, research, and policy dialogue.

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Addressing participants from across Africa, the Executive Secretary recalled that taxation remains the foundation of development and that effective international tax cooperation is increasingly essential to enable African countries to mobilise domestic resources, combat illicit financial flows, strengthen tax transparency, and improve tax compliance in an increasingly globalised economy.

"For many African countries, the challenge is not only to increase revenue, but also to ensure that international tax rules support, rather than undermine, domestic revenue mobilisation efforts," he stated.

Mr. Tapsoba highlighted WATAF's role in strengthening cooperation among West African tax administrations and supporting member countries in addressing complex international tax issues. Through its training programmes, technical assistance initiatives, and activities related to international taxation, WATAF continues to support member administrations in managing increasingly complex cross-border tax matters and emerging international tax reforms, including the development of regional tools for the exchange of tax-related information among revenue administrations.

He indicated that WATAF has established and continues to strengthen the activities of its International Taxation Committee in order to enhance collaboration among member administrations and support their effective participation in emerging global tax discussions. The Committee serves as a platform for collaboration and knowledge sharing among member administrations on international tax matters and promotes their participation in the constantly evolving global debates in this area.

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The Executive Secretary emphasised several areas of particular relevance to West African tax administrations, including exchange of information, tax transparency, international cooperation, joint audits, revenue recovery, combating illicit financial flows, and strengthening the taxation of cross-border economic activities.

He also recalled the important role of Francophone civil society organisations in raising public awareness, strengthening accountability, and ensuring that tax reforms effectively benefit citizens.

As preparations continue for the next phase of negotiations in Nairobi, Kenya, WATAF reaffirmed its commitment to supporting member tax administrations through capacity building, policy dialogue, technical cooperation, research, and engagement on international tax matters.

The Forum believes that stronger African participation in global tax governance discussions will contribute to a more equitable international tax system and strengthen domestic revenue mobilisation efforts across the continent.