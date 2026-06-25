Liberia: LFA Raises Bar for Match Officiating in Landmark W'shop

In a strategic move to solidify the integrity of the "Beautiful Game" in Liberia, the Liberia Football Association (LFA) has officially brought the curtains down on an intensive capacity-building workshop for its referee instructors and assessors. The LFA organized this program to improve referee judgment, and it represents a significant stride toward elevating local league standards to a world-class level.

For several days, the LFA's refereeing department--the third team on every pitch--underwent rigorous training focused on the technical nuances of the sport. The core objective was twofold: to achieve a uniform interpretation of the Laws of the Game and to implement a sophisticated evaluation structure that ensures fairness, consistency, and professional accountability across all national leagues.

FIFA Technical Instructor Al Mohammed Ahmed, who emphasized that refereeing is a profession in constant evolution. As the Laws of the Game adapt to modern tactics and technology, the training of those who instruct the referees must be equally agile.

"Football is not a static game; it is dynamic," Ahmed noted during the closing ceremony. "We are seeing constant adjustments to the Laws of the Game at the global level. For Liberia to compete on the international stage, its match officials must not only understand these laws but master their practical application."

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Ahmed expressed high confidence in the participants, noting that the talent pool within Liberia's refereeing department possesses the potential to produce officials who can represent the nation with distinction in continental and global tournaments.

For the leadership at the "Football House," this training is not just about certification--it is about restoring and maintaining public trust.

Judge Joseph M. Kollie, chairperson of the Referee Committee, highlighted the LFA's sustained investment in human capital. He lauded the organization's commitment to providing former referees with pathways to remain involved in the sport through capacity-building programs.

"This knowledge is a tool, and you are the builders," Judge Kollie told the instructors during his closing remarks. "The LFA has provided the resources, and Instructor Ahmed has provided the expertise. Now, it is your responsibility to be technically proficient. We expect to see the difference you make in every match, from the grassroots level to the international stage."

The workshop comes at a pivotal time for Liberian football. With the national team, the Lone Star, entering a critical qualification cycle for AFCON 2027 and the league structure continuing to expand, the quality of domestic officiating has never been more vital.

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The LFA's development path is clear: match officials are no longer just referees; they are stakeholders in the game's reputation. By refining the instructors and assessors, the LFA is effectively creating a "multiplier effect," ensuring that the knowledge gained in this boardroom setting will trickle down to hundreds of active referees across the 15 counties.

As the instructors disperse to their respective districts, the hope is that this training will lead to more clinical, high-quality matches, and a renewed sense of professionalism that fans, players, and club owners alike can rely on.