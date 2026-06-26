South African Anti-Migrant Groups Defend Planned 'Liberation March'

A coalition of South African organisations campaigning against undocumented migrants has defended its plans for nationwide demonstrations on 30 June, insisting the marches will be peaceful despite rising tensions and recent deadly unrest.

Around 20 groups - including the March and March movement and Operation Dudula - on Thursday held a press conference calling on South Africans to join what they described as a "Great Liberation March".

The groups are demanding tougher government action on undocumented migration, including tighter border controls and deportations.

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The call comes after weeks of protests demanding that undocumented foreigners leave South Africa by 30 June.

The coalition has sought to distance itself from violent incidents linked to protests against undocumented migrants, after three African nationals - two Mozambicans and one Malawian - were killed this year.

Musa KaHlongwa, head of United South Africans, one of the civic groups in the coalition, read a joint statement from the movement.

"No one will be the victim of violence, no one will be killed on 30 June and there will be no looting in our name," he said. "We are going to launch a major march for liberation. And this mass action will continue until our demands are met."

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Security response

South African authorities say they are preparing to intervene if the gatherings turn violent. Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has said the South African Police Service has stepped up its readiness across all provinces, with plans to protect communities, infrastructure and key public spaces.

He has stressed that peaceful protest is protected, while warning that intimidation, violence, damage to property and threats to public safety will not be tolerated.

Defence Minister Angie Motshekga has said the military will secure strategic sites, including airports, and can assist police if required.

The heightened security response reflects concern over South Africa's long and painful history of anti-foreigner violence. The country - one of Africa's largest and most industrialised economies - has long attracted migrant workers from across the continent, both documented and undocumented.

But with unemployment above 30 percent, migrants are blamed by some groups for crime, pressure on public services and competition for jobs - claims that have repeatedly fuelled unrest.

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In 2008, xenophobic riots left 62 people dead, with further outbreaks in 2015, 2016 and 2019.

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Political context

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, leader of the March and March movement, said the 30 June date had been intended as a deadline for undocumented migrants to leave voluntarily.

"South Africans have made it clear that they are no longer willing to live alongside people whom they do not know [when] they are here illegally and who are taking over their spaces," she said. "We want to put an end to all this."

Representatives of the populist MK party, led by former president Jacob Zuma, also attended the press conference and said they had come to show support for the movement.

The protests are unfolding in a politically charged period ahead of local government elections scheduled for 4 November.

The weekend voter registration period was marred by separate shootings that killed four people linked to political parties, including two affiliated with MK - a Democratic Alliance ward candidate and an African National Congress councillor.

This article has been adapted from the original version in French by Claire Bargelès in Johannesburg.