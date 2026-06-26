South Africa: No Place for Xenophobia, Vigilantism in South Africa - President Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned against vigilantism, xenophobia and any attempts to destabilise the country, stressing that the enforcement of immigration laws remains the responsibility of the state.

The President said this while responding to questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday on government's response to illegal immigration and migration management.

President Ramaphosa said while government had identified illegal immigration as a significant challenge, South Africans should not take the law into their own hands.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We have also said that responsibility for enforcing our laws rests with the state and the state law, and that no individual may stop any person to demand documentation or proof of identity or nationality," the President said.

He emphasised that South Africa remains committed to upholding human rights and protecting all people within its borders.

"There is no place for sexism, for xenophobia, for Afrophobia, or any other form of intolerance," the President said.

The remarks come amid growing public debate around illegal immigration and calls by some groups for stronger action against undocumented foreign nationals.

President Ramaphosa said government had already put measures in place to address illegal immigration through strengthened law enforcement, border security, immigration reforms and regional cooperation.

At the same time, he cautioned against actions that could fuel social tensions or undermine the rule of law.

"As government, we have put in place security and other measures to deal with any attempts to destabilise our country, whether by citizens or foreign nationals, and we will not tolerate any attempts to destabilise the country by anyone, whether marching or otherwise."

The President said security agencies remain on high alert and are prepared to respond to any threats to public order.

"Our security forces are ready, and those who transgress the measures that we are putting in place will definitely meet the might of the law," he said.

Responding to a supplementary question on contingency plans to prevent possible violence and attacks against foreign nationals on 30 June, President Ramaphosa said government was prepared to maintain law and order.

This as the South African Police Service (SAPS) is working closely with other law enforcement agencies, including the metro and private security stands fully prepared for the planned demonstrations on 30 June.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our security forces are ready. Natjoints is firmly in charge of what could happen. Therefore, it is our responsibility collectively and it is all of us who are accountable, particularly all of us who are here as leaders," he said.

The President expressed confidence that South Africans would reject violence and unlawful conduct.

"I am a strong believer that South Africans are peaceful people. They are not xenophobic, they are not Afrophobic as well, and they want peace," he said.

He said citizens want to go about their daily lives without disruption and that leaders across society have a responsibility to promote calm and stability.

President Ramaphosa called on political leaders and communities to work with government and law enforcement agencies to prevent any attempts to destabilise the country.

"Where there might be people who want to destabilise the country, we should speak out. We should take whatever action that is necessary on a legal basis, and work with our security forces, and work with our government officials."

The President reiterated that while government remains committed to tackling illegal immigration, all actions must be carried out within the confines of the law and in a manner consistent with South Africa's constitutional values and human rights culture. - SAnews.gov.za.