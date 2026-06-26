Liberia: Tweah Cries Political Witch-Hunt By Boakai

MONROVIA, June 25, 2026 -- Former Finance and Development Planning Minister Samuel D. Tweah Jr. has written to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres and other international leaders, alleging that the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai is conducting a systematic political witch-hunt against opposition figures.

In a letter dated June 22, 2026, Tweah cited his recent acquittal in a high-profile corruption case, claiming the government's continued efforts to challenge the verdict are politically motivated.

Tweah, who served under former President George Weah, was acquitted on May 8 by a 15-member jury in Criminal Court "C" of charges including economic sabotage, theft of property, and money laundering related to an alleged US$6.2 million financial scheme.

The jury also acquitted his co-defendant, Moses Cooper, prompting celebrations among supporters of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), while government officials and ruling party supporters questioned the verdict.

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In his communication to Guterres and other international leaders, Tweah alleged that the criminal case formed part of a broader campaign to weaken the CDC ahead of the 2029 presidential election.

According to him, the government indicted him and his co-defendants in July 2024 "under the guise of fighting corruption and without any iota of evidence," accusing the Unity Party-led administration of weaponizing the justice system against political opponents.

The controversy has intensified following the court's decision to summon all 15 jurors who heard the case after allegations of jury tampering surfaced. The move followed a complaint reportedly filed by three jurors who initially voted to convict.

Tweah's legal team has since petitioned the Supreme Court to halt the investigation, arguing that it amounts to an "executive witch-hunt" intended to undermine a lawful verdict.

Defense lawyer Cllr. Arthur Johnson has argued that the trial court lacks jurisdiction to investigate jurors after they have been formally discharged.

In his letter, Tweah also alleged a broader erosion of the rule of law in Liberia, accusing the executive branch of disregarding Supreme Court decisions and interfering with judicial independence.

He cited the government's response to the Supreme Court's ruling on the legitimacy of the House of Representatives' Majority Bloc, as well as the removal of tenured public officials despite court decisions protecting their positions.

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Tweah said the concerns mirror those previously raised by former President George Weah during a meeting with the Chair of the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission, Nicola Clase, regarding what the former president described as executive overreach and disregard for judicial decisions.

Copies of the letter were also sent to the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, the Chairman of ECOWAS, the President of the European Council, and the Co-Chairs of the U.S. Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission.

Tweah urged the international community to "end its deafening silence," warning that Liberia faces what he described as "the smoldering embers of a looming national calamity."

"The international community has paid a heavy price to secure Liberia's current democratic dividend," he wrote. "When this dividend is being eroded by Liberian leaders who show little appreciation for the fragility of the political environment, the warning signs are all too visible."

Meanwhile, although Tweah was acquitted in the US$6.2 million case, the government continues to challenge the verdict. Separately, renewed public attention has focused on allegations surrounding the management of approximately US$21 million in public funds disbursed during the COVID-19 pandemic between 2020 and 2022, following audit findings and legislative inquiries into emergency spending.