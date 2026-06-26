Nigeria: I Don't Steal Public Money, Politics Must Be About Service - Desmond Elliot

Lawmaker representing Surulere Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Desmond Elliot, has said his approach to politics is driven by service to the people rather than personal enrichment, insisting that he does not steal public funds.

The actor-turned-politician made the remarks while speaking on The Morayo Show hosted by Morayo Afolabi-Brown, where he reflected on his years in public office, governance, leadership and the challenges of political service.

Elliot described himself as a different kind of politician whose primary focus has been improving the welfare of his constituents.

"My own kind of politician, I don't steal money. If you look at Surulere 10 years ago, it was a horrible place to live in," he said.

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The lawmaker identified improvements in electricity supply as one of the most significant achievements recorded in Surulere Constituency I since he assumed office.

According to him, residents now enjoy better access to electricity, healthcare and other social services compared to a decade ago.

"Power is my greatest achievement as a lawmaker in Surulere Constituency I," he said.

"Today, there is electricity, healthcare and all. If you look at Surulere 10 years ago, it was a horrible place to live in. Today, electricity is one of the best you can find anywhere else."

Elliot also used the opportunity to urge politicians across the country to remain humble and recognise that public office is temporary.

"We will all die one day. We are not here forever," he said.

"This I am saying to all of us politicians, we are not here forever. You were in that particular place for a reason, not because you are better than the next person. Trust me, there are way better people than you."

On Nigeria's democratic system, the lawmaker argued that the country should develop a governance model that reflects its peculiar realities rather than relying solely on frameworks borrowed from other countries.

"We have to define our own style of democracy," he said.

As part of his suggestions, Elliot proposed a long-term political arrangement that would allow different regions of the country to take turns producing leaders over a defined period.

"Let's have a 30-year plan, for instance, and say for the next five years, let the West rule, the next five years let the North rule, the next five years let the Central rule.

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"Yet we are already following through a particular plan that leads us to 30 years. I'm just giving an idea," he added.

The Lagos lawmaker also expressed confidence in the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying he has yet to see a credible alternative capable of replacing the president.

"I'm thinking, okay, who is the next saviour that can remove Asiwaju from what he is doing? Presently, I cannot see yet," he said.

Elliot joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2014 and was elected to represent Surulere Constituency I in the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2015. He has retained the seat through subsequent elections and has remained one of the most prominent actors to successfully transition into active politics.

However, his bid to secure the APC ticket for a fourth consecutive term ahead of the 2027 general election was recently stalled following opposition from some stakeholders within the party.