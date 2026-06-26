Nigeria: 'It's Tinubu's Fault' - Drama in Court As Suspect Blames Economy for His Crime

A light-hearted moment in a courtroom has sparked widespread reactions on social media after a suspect standing in the dock blamed Nigeria's economic hardship occasioned by President Bola Tinubu's policies for his involvement in crime.

In a viral video circulating online, the suspect, who appeared to be on trial for an undisclosed offence, was heard speaking in Igbo language while pleading for leniency from the judge.

"Please forgive me, I will not do it again, it's Tinubu's fault," the man said, drawing laughter from court workers and other people seated inside the courtroom.

The clip has since generated mixed reactions across social media platforms, with some users finding the suspect's remarks humorous while others argued that economic hardship should not be used to justify criminal behaviour.

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Reacting on Facebook a social media user @engr Benjamin Chukwemeka wrote, "Make una release the young man."

Another user, @Ken Ilongwo, commented, "Tinubu do this one ooo..."

However, some commenters expressed displeasure at the suspect's attempt to shift responsibility for his alleged actions to President Bola Tinubu and the country's economic challenges.

One Facebook user, @Seun Felious, wrote, "Indeed, a thief is a thief."

Similarly, @Allen Jobbo said, "This may sound funny to almost everyone. But it is not."

The video continued to attract reactions online, highlighting the growing public conversation around the impact of economic hardship on daily life in Nigeria, as well as differing views on personal accountability in difficult times.