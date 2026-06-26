Nigeria: Police Dismiss Report of Suspicious Items Dropped From Helicopter in Anambra

AWKA -- The Anambra State Police Command has allayed fears over reports that a military helicopter allegedly dropped unknown items in a bush between Nimo and Adazi Nnukwu communities, assuring residents that no suspicious objects were found in the area.

The command described the report as a false security alert and urged residents to disregard unverified information capable of causing panic.

In a statement, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said police operatives were immediately deployed to the area following the report to verify the claim and assess the security situation.

According to him, preliminary investigations showed that the area remained peaceful and that no suspicious objects or security threats were discovered.

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"Following the report, operatives of the command were immediately deployed to the area for verification and assessment.

"So far, findings revealed that the alleged location remains calm, with no suspicious objects or any security concerns observed.

"Normal activities continue within and around the area, while security operatives maintain routine surveillance to ensure public safety and sustain public confidence," Ikenga stated.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ikioye Orutugu, urged members of the public to disregard what he described as a false alarm.

He cautioned residents against spreading unverified information capable of creating unnecessary fear and undermining confidence in the state's security architecture.

The police commissioner reiterated the command's commitment to proactive policing, intelligence-led operations and collaboration with other security agencies and community stakeholders to maintain peace and security across Anambra State.

He also advised residents to verify security-related information through official channels and promptly report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or relevant security agencies.

Orutugu assured the public that the command would continue to monitor the area and other parts of the state to ensure the safety of lives and property.