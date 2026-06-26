Nigeria: NDLEA Seizes 9,488kg of Illicit Drugs, Secures 71 Convictions in Plateau

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Plateau says it seized 9,488.186 kilograms of illicit and controlled drugs, arrested 1,587 suspects and secured 71 convictions between July 2025 and June 2026.

Mr Anthony Gotar, Commander of Narcotics, NDLEA in Plateau, made the disclosure on Thursday in Jos during the commemoration of the 2026 United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

Gotar said the seizures had significantly disrupted drug distribution networks and prevented harmful substances from reaching communities across the state.

He said the command arrested a total of 1,587 suspects in line with the NDLEA Act and other relevant laws, while 71 offenders were convicted and sentenced to various jail terms by the courts.

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"Several other cases are currently pending before the Federal High Court. The command remains committed to ensuring diligent prosecution of all offenders," he said.

According to him, the command also admitted 114 drug-dependent persons into its mini rehabilitation centre, where they received treatment, counselling and rehabilitation services aimed at facilitating their recovery and reintegration into society.

Gotar further said that 900 drug users were arrested at identified drug joints and black spots across the state and were subsequently subjected to brief counselling before being released to their families for monitoring and support.

He said the approach was in line with global best practices in addressing substance use disorders through a balanced public health response.

The commander said that, as part of efforts to reduce drug demand, the agency conducted 209 War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation programmes in schools, churches, mosques, markets and communities across the state.

He added that beyond drug seizures and arrests, the command recovered 486 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, 12 rounds of 9mm live ammunition, three locally fabricated pistols and two pump-action guns.

According to him, four suspects were arrested in connection with the recoveries and were subsequently transferred, along with the exhibits, to the appropriate security agencies for further investigation and necessary action.

Gotar reaffirmed the agency's commitment to strengthening intelligence-driven operations against drug traffickers and criminal networks, expanding community-based prevention and awareness programmes and enhancing the use of technology, research and data-driven strategies in combating drug-related crimes.