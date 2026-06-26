Kenya: Murkomen Reports 355 Arrests, Hails Peaceful June 25 Demonstrations

Young people took to the streets of Mombasa to commemorate those who lost their lives during the 2024 Gen Z-led demonstrations against the Finance Bill.

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has reported 355 arrests during Thursday's June 25 Gen Z anniversary demonstrations, saying security agencies successfully thwarted attempts by criminal elements to infiltrate largely peaceful protests across the country.

Addressing the nation after the commemorations, Murkomen said the demonstrations proceeded without widespread incidents of looting, vandalism, violence or injuries, crediting heightened security measures and public cooperation for maintaining order.

"I would like to commend all Kenyans for heeding the government's call to maintain peace and go about their daily activities," Murkomen said.

"I wish to report that no widespread cases of looting, vandalism, skirmishes or injuries were reported in the country in relation to today's demonstrations."

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The Interior CS said the arrests were linked to offences allegedly committed under the guise of peaceful demonstrations, adding that investigations were ongoing and the number could rise.

"Consequently, a total of 355 arrests were made in connection with the demonstrations, and this is a developing case. It could be more than the 355," he said.

According to Murkomen, Nairobi recorded the highest number of arrests at 161, followed by Kajiado with 123 and Kiambu with 36.

Additional arrests were reported in Murang'a, Bungoma, Meru, Laikipia and Machakos, while no arrests were recorded in the Nyanza, Coast and North Eastern regions.

Murkomen said those arrested are expected to face a range of charges, including robbery, malicious damage to property, obstruction of roads and attempted theft.

The CS maintained that security agencies remained vigilant throughout the demonstrations to prevent criminal elements from exploiting the commemorations, which marked the second anniversary of the anti-Finance Bill protests that culminated in the storming of Parliament in 2024.