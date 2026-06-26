Kenya: Murkomen Declares June 25 Protests a 'Complete Failure of Political Scavengers'

Young people took to the streets of Mombasa to commemorate those who lost their lives during the 2024 Gen Z-led demonstrations against the Finance Bill.

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has described the June 25 Gen Z anniversary demonstrations as a "complete failure of political scavengers", arguing that attempts by politicians to turn the commemorations into a nationwide anti-government mobilisation failed to gain traction.

Speaking after largely peaceful demonstrations across the country, Murkomen said Kenyans had rejected political rhetoric and instead chosen to commemorate victims of the 2024 protests in an orderly manner.

"Today was a complete failure on the part of politicians and political scavengers, and it was a success for Kenyans who love peace and order," Murkomen said.

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The Interior CS argued that while families, friends and supporters of victims of the June 2024 protests had a legitimate right to commemorate the anniversary, some political actors sought to exploit the occasion for their own ends.

"Politicians all over the country tried to take advantage of this day and went about saying all Kenyans must come to the streets. They saw for themselves that Kenyans are tired. They are tired of political rhetoric," he said.

Murkomen said the largely calm demonstrations showed that constitutional protests can be conducted peacefully without disrupting the lives and livelihoods of other citizens.

According to the government, no widespread incidents of looting, vandalism, skirmishes or injuries were reported during the commemorations, which took place in Nairobi, Mombasa and several other towns.

He singled out Mombasa as an example of peaceful civic action, praising residents for conducting orderly demonstrations for a second consecutive year.

"I would like to hail Mombasa residents for holding peaceful protests two years in a row and showing that all is possible," he said.

The Cabinet Secretary said those wishing to honour victims of previous protests could do so through organised demonstrations, symbolic marches, church services and wreath-laying ceremonies while operating within the framework of the Constitution.

"Those who want to join them can go to a church service, can do a symbolic protest along a particular road, can lay wreaths wherever they want to do so and be facilitated by police officers," he said.

Murkomen's remarks came as the government credited heightened security measures and intelligence-led operations for maintaining calm, particularly in Nairobi, where authorities mounted extensive screening operations along major highways leading into the city.

The government said the measures were informed by intelligence reports indicating that criminal groups were being ferried into Nairobi to infiltrate the demonstrations and cause unrest.

While Nairobi's Central Business District remained unusually quiet for much of the day, small groups of demonstrators marched peacefully, carrying placards, blowing whistles and commemorating victims of the 2024 anti-government protests.

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Police reported arresting 355 people nationwide for offences including robbery, vandalism, road obstruction and attempted theft.

Nairobi recorded the highest number of arrests at 161, followed by Kajiado with 123 and Kiambu with 36. No arrests were reported in the Coast, Nyanza and North Eastern regions.

Murkomen said the events demonstrated that Kenyans can exercise their constitutional right to protest while preserving peace and public order.

"Today is proof that when demonstrations are conducted in accordance with Article 37 of the Constitution, peace and security are guaranteed," he said.

The commemorations marked the second anniversary of the youth-led protests that culminated in the storming of Parliament on June 25, 2024, one of the most consequential moments in Kenya's recent political history.