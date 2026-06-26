Kenya: Murkomen Hails Peaceful June 25 Protests As a 'Testament to Maturity'

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has hailed the largely peaceful conduct of demonstrations marking the second anniversary of the June 25, 2024 Gen Z protests, saying security agencies successfully prevented criminal elements from disrupting commemorative events held across the country.

In a national security update on Thursday evening, Murkomen said 355 people were arrested for various offences linked to the demonstrations, even as authorities reported no widespread incidents of looting, vandalism, violence or injuries.

"Today is proof that when demonstrations are conducted in accordance with the provisions of our Constitution, peace and security are guaranteed," Murkomen said.

He described the commemorations as a "testament to the maturity" of Kenya's politics and governance, arguing that public protests can be held without descending into disorder.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The commemorations, which drew families of victims of previous protests, activists and members of the public in Nairobi, Mombasa and other towns, unfolded under one of the most extensive security operations mounted in recent months as authorities sought to prevent a repeat of the violence witnessed during some past demonstrations.

According to the Interior Ministry, security agencies acted on intelligence reports indicating that criminal gangs were allegedly being mobilised and transported into Nairobi to infiltrate the protests and cause unrest.

As a result, police mounted extensive screening operations along major highways leading into the capital from the early morning hours, significantly affecting transport and movement into the city.

Murkomen acknowledged the disruption caused to commuters and motorists but defended the measures as necessary to safeguard businesses, critical infrastructure and public order.

"Relative calm prevailed in the city and its environs. We regret the inconveniences occasioned by these measures, and at the same time appreciate their effectiveness in securing the city and other parts of the country," he said.

For much of the day, Nairobi's Central Business District remained unusually quiet, with reduced traffic, shuttered businesses and limited public transport access.

Despite the restrictions, groups of demonstrators staged peaceful processions in several locations, blowing whistles, carrying placards and commemorating victims of the 2024 anti-government protests.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Murkomen said Nairobi recorded the highest number of arrests at 161, followed by Kajiado with 123 and Kiambu with 36. Additional arrests were reported in Murang'a, Bungoma, Meru, Laikipia and Machakos counties.

The Interior Ministry said those arrested would face charges ranging from robbery and malicious damage to property to obstruction of roads and attempted theft.

One security incident was reported in Murang'a County, where Kariti Sub-location Assistant Chief Anthony Gathungu was injured after being attacked by a group attempting to erect a barricade in Kandara. He was treated at Kagunduini Health Centre and later discharged in stable condition.

Murkomen commended security officers for what he termed their professionalism and preparedness throughout the operation, saying they responded promptly to emerging threats while maintaining law and order.

He also praised journalists and media houses for their coverage of the demonstrations and urged Kenyans to continue safeguarding national peace and stability.

"We all have an equal stake in the future of our country; let us guard our peace and stability jealously," he said.

The largely calm commemorations stood in contrast to the anti-Finance Bill protests of June 2024, which left dozens dead and culminated in demonstrators breaching Parliament, one of the most consequential episodes in Kenya's recent political history.