Young people took to the streets of Mombasa to commemorate those who lost their lives during the 2024 Gen Z-led demonstrations against the Finance Bill.

Nairobi — More than 200 young people arrested during Thursday's nationwide commemoration of the 2024 Gen Z protests have been released on a cash bail of Sh1,000 each, following court proceedings that also saw the unconditional release of a mother and her seven-month-old baby.

The suspects were among hundreds arrested during demonstrations held to mark the second anniversary of the June 25, 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests.

Siaya Governor James Orengo said the outcome was secured through a legal team comprising Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, former Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo and other advocates who represented those arrested.

According to Orengo, the court ordered the unconditional release of the mother and her infant while granting cash bail to more than 200 youths pending the next stages of the legal process.

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"We commend the courts for upholding fair judgment and firmly refusing to be weaponized by the state to punish political dissent," Orengo said in a statement after the ruling.

He argued that peaceful protest is protected under the Constitution and maintained that criminalising dissent has no place in a democratic society

The court's decision comes a day after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced that 355 people had been arrested during the nationwide demonstrations.

Murkomen said the protests were largely peaceful, with security agencies preventing criminal elements from infiltrating the commemorations.

"I wish to report that no widespread cases of looting, vandalism, skirmishes or injuries were reported in the country in relation to today's demonstrations," the Interior CS said.

According to Murkomen, Nairobi recorded the highest number of arrests at 161, followed by Kajiado (123) and Kiambu (36).

Additional arrests were made in Murang'a, Bungoma, Meru, Laikipia and Machakos, while no arrests were reported in Nyanza, the Coast and North Eastern regions.

The Interior Ministry said those arrested are expected to face various offences, including robbery, malicious damage to property, obstruction of roads and attempted theft.

Investigations remain ongoing.

The demonstrations marked two years since the June 25, 2024 protests against the Finance Bill, which culminated in the storming of Parliament and sparked a nationwide movement demanding greater government accountability.