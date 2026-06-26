Kenya: Heavy Police Presence, Barbed Wire Deployed Around Parliament Ahead of Gen Z Memorial Protests

Young people took to the streets of Mombasa to commemorate those who lost their lives during the 2024 Gen Z-led demonstrations against the Finance Bill.

Nairobi — Security agencies on Thursday intensified operations around Parliament Buildings with heavy police deployment and barbed wire barricades mounted ahead of the planned Gen Z memorial protests.

Large contingents of anti-riot police, General Service Unit (GSU) officers, and other security personnel were stationed around Parliament Road and adjacent streets as authorities moved to secure key government installations in the capital.

Barbed wire barriers were erected around sections of Parliament and nearby access roads, significantly restricting movement within parts of Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD).

The heightened security measures come as Kenya marks the second anniversary of the June 25, 2024 Gen Z-led anti-Finance Bill protests that triggered nationwide demonstrations and unprecedented scenes at Parliament.

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The 2024 protests saw thousands of young Kenyans storm sections of Parliament during demonstrations against the controversial Finance Bill, leading to clashes with security officers, deaths, injuries, and widespread political fallout.

On Thursday morning, traffic disruptions and police roadblocks were reported across multiple routes leading into the CBD as authorities sought to prevent large crowds from accessing sensitive government areas.

Businesses within sections of the city centre remained closed, while many commuters were forced to walk after public service vehicles were blocked from entering the CBD.

Human rights groups and civil society organisations have urged both protesters and security agencies to maintain peace and uphold constitutional rights during the commemorative demonstrations.

Authorities had not issued an official statement regarding the deployment by the time of publication, although security operations remained highly visible around Parliament and other strategic installations.

The planned Gen Z memorial protests are expected to draw participants from across Nairobi and other major towns, with organisers calling for peaceful demonstrations in honour of victims of last year's protests.