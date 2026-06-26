Kenya: Gen Z Memorial Protests Expected Across Kenya

Young people took to the streets of Mombasa to commemorate those who lost their lives during the 2024 Gen Z-led demonstrations against the Finance Bill.

Nairobi — Kenya is bracing for nationwide Gen Z memorial protests on Thursday as young people prepare to mark the anniversary of last year's anti-government demonstrations that left several people dead and dozens injured.

The planned protests, largely mobilised through social media platforms, are expected to take place in major towns including Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, and Eldoret.

Organisers say the demonstrations are intended to honour victims of the June 25, 2025 protests, during which thousands of young Kenyans took to the streets to oppose controversial government policies, taxation measures, and the Finance Bill.

The protests eventually escalated into violent confrontations in some areas, leading to deaths, injuries, and widespread property destruction.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

This year's memorial demonstrations are expected to focus on demands for accountability, justice for victims, police reforms, youth inclusion in governance, and economic relief amid the high cost of living.

Security agencies have heightened surveillance in major urban centres ahead of the protests, with police expected to maintain a heavy presence in central business districts and strategic installations.

Authorities have urged protesters to remain peaceful and avoid acts of violence, looting, or destruction of property.

Meanwhile, several political leaders, civil society groups, and human rights organisations have expressed support for peaceful demonstrations, describing them as part of democratic expression protected under the Constitution.

Public transport operators and businesses in some towns have also announced contingency plans amid fears of possible disruptions during the demonstrations.

The Gen Z-led movement has increasingly emerged as a powerful political and social force in Kenya, with online activism continuing to shape public discourse on governance, accountability, and economic policy.

As the country marks the anniversary of the historic protests, attention remains focused on how both demonstrators and security agencies will handle the commemorative events.