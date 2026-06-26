Nigeria: Govt Reassures Oyo, South-West On Security, Promises Safe Return of Oriire Kidnap Victims

The Federal Government has reassured residents of Oyo State and the South-West that it is intensifying efforts to tackle insecurity, including banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes, while working to secure the safe return of victims abducted in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The assurance was given on Thursday by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, during the commissioning of the remodelled and redeveloped Premier Hotel in Ibadan.

Akume described the project as a symbol of confidence in Nigeria's future and a testament to the country's ongoing economic transformation.

Addressing guests at the event, he said the Federal Government was deploying all available measures, including international collaboration, to rescue those abducted in Oriire and other parts of the country.

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"I must reassure the good people of Oyo State and indeed the South-West that the Federal Government is seriously addressing the upswing in banditry, kidnapping and associated criminalities across the nation.

"I wish to assure you that every realistic measure, including international collaboration, is being taken to ensure that the kidnapped victims in Oriire Local Government are safely brought home without harm or avoidable loss of life," he said.

He urged citizens to remain vigilant and support security agencies through intelligence sharing and community collaboration.

"There is undoubtedly a huge role for traditional and faith-based institutions to play in this regard, and I urge them to take the lead through the various channels provided by government," he added.

According to him, economic growth can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace and security, noting that the Tinubu administration has made substantial investments in strengthening the nation's security architecture.

"Economic development can only flourish in an atmosphere of peace, stability and security. That is why our administration has continued to invest significantly in strengthening the nation's security architecture," he said.

He explained that over the past three years, the government had enhanced inter-agency coordination, improved intelligence gathering, expanded technological surveillance capabilities, strengthened community-based security initiatives and increased support for the armed forces and other security agencies.

"There is an ongoing process in the National Assembly targeted at enhancing policing at all levels. We hope to roll this out in the near future," he said.

Akume noted that the administration's efforts were already yielding measurable results in several parts of the country and would continue until every Nigerian could live and conduct business safely.

"These efforts are yielding measurable results across many parts of the country. We remain committed to ensuring that every Nigerian, every investor and every visitor can live, work, travel and do business in safety and confidence," he stated.

He added that visitors and investors should be assured that Nigeria was becoming increasingly secure and attractive for investment.

"The combination of improved security, expanding infrastructure, economic reforms and strategic investments such as this Premier Hotel conveys a strong message that Nigeria is moving steadily towards a more prosperous future," he said.

The president's representative also highlighted ongoing economic reforms aimed at laying the foundation for sustainable growth and prosperity.

"We have confronted difficult structural challenges that constrained growth and investment for many years. The reforms we have undertaken are laying the foundation for a stronger, more competitive and more resilient economy.

"The signs of progress are becoming increasingly evident. Investor confidence is improving, strategic investments are growing, and key sectors of the economy are showing renewed momentum. Our foreign reserves have also attained the highest level in the last two decades," he said.

Describing the transformed Premier Hotel as a vote of confidence in Nigeria's future, Akume said the project reflected optimism and belief in the country's economic prospects.

"The newly transformed Premier Hotel is itself a vote of confidence in Nigeria's future. It represents optimism, enterprise and belief in the opportunities ahead," he said.

He urged investors to continue investing in Nigeria, assuring them that the government remained committed to creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

"Our nation offers tremendous opportunities, and our government remains committed to creating the conditions necessary for businesses to succeed," he added.

Akume also called on stakeholders to preserve historical assets while embracing innovation and creating opportunities for younger generations.

"Let us preserve our heritage, embrace innovation, invest boldly in our future, create opportunities for our young people, and build institutions that will endure for generations," he said.

Earlier, he described the redevelopment of Premier Hotel as a landmark achievement that underscored the commercial, cultural and strategic importance of Ibadan and Oyo State.

"What we are celebrating today is not just the reopening of a hotel, but the restoration of a true national icon.

"The transformation and modernisation of this facility remind us that heritage should not be abandoned to the passage of time. Rather, it should be preserved, renewed and adapted to meet contemporary realities," he said.

Akume praised the six South-West states that jointly own Odu'a Investment Company Limited and commended successive boards and management teams for preserving the institution's legacy.

He also highlighted the Tinubu administration's commitment to tourism and hospitality development under the Renewed Hope Agenda, describing the sector as critical to economic diversification.

"Projects such as Premier Hotel fit perfectly into this national vision. They create employment

opportunities for our youth, stimulate local businesses, support cultural tourism, attract visitors and contribute directly to economic growth," he said.

He disclosed that the newly established South West Development Commission would work closely with state governments, Odu'a Investment Company and private investors to accelerate regional development.

"It is on this basis that I have authorised the South West Development Commission to work closely with sub-national entities, development conglomerates like the Odu'a Group, the DAWN Commission and private investors to build a world-class economy within a thriving Nigeria," he said.

Representing Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Musibau Babatunde, described the project as a major milestone in restoring one of Nigeria's most iconic hospitality establishments.

"Premier Hotel Ibadan is more than just a hotel. It is a symbol of our collective history and a landmark that has occupied a special place in the social, economic and cultural development of the state and the entire South-West region," he said.

Babatunde noted that the rehabilitation project was a bold step toward restoring the hotel's competitiveness and relevance in the modern hospitality industry.

"The successful transformation we are witnessing today is a product of cooperation, trust and shared responsibility," he said.

He added that the upgraded facility would boost tourism, create jobs, support local businesses and contribute to regional economic growth.

"Today, we are not merely commissioning a renovated hotel. We are celebrating the restoration of a legacy and opening a new chapter for an institution that has been part of our history," he said.

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa described the reopening as the rebirth of a historic institution that had shaped the economic and cultural evolution of the South-West.

"The rebirth of this iconic institution carries a significance that transcends bricks and mortar. It symbolises resilience over decline, renewal over stagnation and confidence over uncertainty," he said.

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Representing Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Secretary to the State Government, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, said the redevelopment demonstrated how heritage preservation and economic modernisation could complement each other.

"This redevelopment is a strong statement of confidence in the future of tourism, hospitality and investment in our region," she said.

Earlier, Chairman of Odu'a Investment Company Limited, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, described the commissioning as the rebirth of one of Nigeria's most historic hospitality assets.

"Today is a day of profound joy, historic significance and grateful hearts. We are gathered here on the iconic Mokola Hill to witness the rebirth of a legendary institution, Premier Hotel Ibadan," he said.

Ashiru recalled that the hotel, established in 1966 as the Western Region's flagship hospitality asset, became one of the most prestigious hotels in West Africa.

"For decades, this great edifice stood as the gold standard of luxury and service in West Africa. It was the preferred residence of heads of state, royal families, foreign diplomats, captains of industry and discerning travellers from around the world," he said.

He explained that the redevelopment was driven by Odu'a Investment Company's strategic plan to revive legacy assets.

"We were determined not to demolish history but to preserve the architectural soul of the original building while infusing it with world-class modern amenities and global hospitality standards," Ashiru said.

According to him, the redevelopment expanded the hotel's accommodation capacity from 87 rooms to 154 luxury rooms and suites.

"Premier Hotel is being repositioned as a five-star world-class hospitality destination for the region and beyond," he said.

Ashiru also announced plans to redevelop other hospitality assets owned by Odu'a Investment Company, including Lagos Airport Hotel and Lafia Hotel in Ibadan.

"Premier Hotel is the cornerstone, but it is by no means the final destination. We are committed to building globally competitive businesses that will restore the South-West to its pride of place as the economic heartbeat of Nigeria," he said.