Nigeria: Trailer Crashes Into FMC Umuahia Fence, Causes Traffic Gridlock

UMUAHIA -- A heavy-duty trailer loaded with iron rods crashed into the perimeter fence of Federal Medical Centre Umuahia in the early hours of Thursday after reportedly losing control while climbing a hill along the Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene Expressway.

Although no lives were lost in the incident, a section of the hospital's perimeter fence, recently beautified by the Abia State Government under its urban renewal initiative, was damaged.

The accident occurred near Finbarrs Road, close to the Abia State High Court, and triggered a major traffic gridlock on the busy expressway as commuters struggled to navigate the affected stretch during the morning rush hour.

Speaking to reporters, the trailer driver, who declined to disclose his identity, said the accident occurred at about 2 a.m.

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He explained that the vehicle lost compression while ascending the hill, causing it to roll backwards uncontrollably before crashing into the hospital fence.

"The trailer lost compression while climbing the hill and started rolling back. Before I could regain control, it crashed into the fence," the driver said.

The impact left the articulated vehicle partially obstructing the highway, significantly slowing vehicular movement and causing prolonged traffic congestion.

As of the time of filing this report, there was no official confirmation of any casualty.

Meanwhile, efforts were underway to evacuate the trailer and restore the free flow of traffic along the strategic roadway.

The incident attracted the attention of motorists, residents and passersby, many of whom gathered at the scene to assess the extent of the damage while traffic officials worked to ease congestion.