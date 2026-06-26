Nigeria's FMCG Market Worth $25bn, Poised for Tech-Driven Transformation - Report

Nigeria's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector has been valued at $25 billion, making it one of Africa's largest consumer markets and positioned for significant growth driven by technology, digital finance and improved distribution systems.

This was disclosed in the 2026 FMCG Industry Report titled, 'Decoding the Nigerian FMCG Sector,' released by Omni, which examined the opportunities, challenges and future outlook of the country's consumer goods ecosystem.

According to the report, Nigeria remains the second-largest FMCG market in Africa behind South Africa, which is valued at $27.5 billion, while Egypt, Morocco and Kenya trail behind.

The report noted that Nigeria's growing population, estimated at over 230 million people, rapid urbanisation, expanding workforce and increasing internet penetration continue to fuel strong consumer demand across the country.

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"Nigeria's fast-moving consumer goods sector remains one of the world's most promising, and most complex, growth frontiers," the report stated, adding that the country remains "the beating heart of consumer demand in West Africa."

The report observed that while demand for consumer goods remains resilient and continues to expand, major inefficiencies within the supply chain are preventing the sector from reaching its full potential.

It identified poor infrastructure, limited visibility across distribution networks, high operating costs and fragmented supply chains as key challenges confronting manufacturers, distributors and retailers.

"Demand is abundant, but access is broken. The real opportunity lies in closing this gap," the report said.

According to the report, retailers frequently struggle with stock-outs and working capital shortages, while manufacturers face distribution bottlenecks that slow product movement and increase costs.

It further revealed that 56 per cent of retailers face active working capital gaps that directly affect their ability to restock inventory, while only a small fraction have access to formal lending facilities.

The report highlighted the growing role of embedded finance, digital payments, data analytics and artificial intelligence in addressing these challenges, noting that technology is increasingly becoming the connective infrastructure linking manufacturers, distributors, retailers and consumers.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Omni, Deepankar Rustagi, said the Nigerian FMCG ecosystem has demonstrated remarkable resilience despite inflationary pressures, currency volatility and changing consumer behaviour.

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"The Nigerian FMCG system continues to adapt. It reroutes, improvises, and finds new ways to serve demand," he said.

Rustagi added that digital platforms, embedded finance, data and artificial intelligence are helping businesses make smarter decisions on inventory, capital allocation and distribution efficiency.

The report projected that future growth in the sector would depend less on production volumes and more on the ability of businesses to improve consumer access through efficient distribution, real-time data and technology-enabled commerce.

It concluded that companies capable of integrating finance, logistics and digital infrastructure into their operations would be best positioned to capture the next wave of growth in Nigeria's consumer goods market.