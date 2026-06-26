Nigeria: 26 Rescued Alive, Nine Bodies Recovered As Lagos Building Collapse Rescue Enters Critical Ground-Level Phase

Rescue workers have pulled 26 people alive from the rubble of the collapsed building in Lagos, while nine bodies, including that of a baby girl, have been recovered as search and rescue operations continue at the site of the three-storey shopping complex at Alakija, Ori-Ade LCDA that collapsed yesterday in the state.

Providing an update on the operation last night, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke Osanyintolu, said emergency responders remained hopeful that more survivors could still be found beneath the debris.

"The search and rescue operation is still ongoing under the supervision of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu. We have deployed sophisticated equipment, including both heavy duty and light duty machinery," Osanyintolu said.

He disclosed that, as of 12:06 p.m., 26 people had been rescued alive, while nine bodies had been recovered.

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"We have also recovered nine bodies as of 12:06 p.m., including that of a baby girl. The search and rescue operation remains ongoing," he said.

Osanyintolu said all emergency response agencies in the state had been mobilised to the scene to sustain the operation.

"All first responders in Lagos State are on the ground, and rescue efforts are continuing," he added.

Despite the casualties recorded, he expressed optimism that more survivors could still be rescued.

"Definitely. With the technology and manpower at our disposal, we remain hopeful. If there is anyone alive beneath the debris, that person will be rescued," he said.

According to him, LASEMA is working alongside the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), private sector partners and members of the Local Emergency Management Committee.

"We are all working under the supervision of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu," he said.

Osanyintolu said the rescue operation would continue until every part of the collapsed structure had been searched.

"We will continue until we reach ground zero. The operation is still ongoing, and we are deploying additional machinery to the site. More equipment is being moved from our Ijora base to ensure we work effectively and efficiently throughout the night and into tomorrow morning," he said.

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Emergency responders have remained at the scene since the building collapsed, using heavy equipment and specialised rescue tools in the search for survivors trapped beneath the debris. The cause of the collapse has yet to be officially determined.