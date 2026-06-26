Nigeria: Lagos Police Rule Out Ied, Reclassify Mushin Blast As Mechanical Explosion

The Lagos State Police Command has ruled out terrorism, sabotage and the use of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the explosion that occurred at No. 19 Way Street, Mushin, on June 22, saying the incident was caused by the catastrophic failure of a pressurised mechanical component.

Commissioner of Police, CP Fatai Tijani, disclosed this on Thursday during a press briefing in Lagos, announcing that the case had been officially reclassified as a mechanical explosion following a comprehensive forensic investigation.

According to him, although initial observations at the scene raised concerns that the blast could have involved an IED, the incident was treated as a suspected explosive occurrence in line with standard security protocols pending technical examination by experts from the Nigeria Police Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Unit.

He said the specialists carried out extensive forensic and technical investigations, including examination of the affected vehicle, analysis of recovered fragments and damage patterns, evaluation of physical evidence and interviews with witnesses.

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"The investigation has conclusively established that the incident was not caused by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), terrorist activity, sabotage, or any form of criminal use of explosives," the police commissioner said.

He added that investigators found no traces of explosive materials, detonators, initiation systems, explosive residues or blast characteristics associated with explosive attacks.

"Our technical findings revealed no traces of explosive materials, detonators, initiation systems, explosive residues, or blast characteristics ordinarily associated with explosive attacks.

"Furthermore, the affected vehicle did not exhibit the structural deformation, fragmentation patterns, crater effects, or displacement typically observed in incidents involving explosives."

CP Tijani explained that the investigation established that the explosion resulted from the catastrophic failure of a pressurised mechanical component located outside the vehicle.

"The incident resulted from the catastrophic failure of a pressurised mechanical component outside the vehicle. This failure generated a sudden release of energy which caused the shattering of the vehicle's front passenger side glass panels and resulted in minor injuries to the occupant. Based on these findings, the incident has been professionally classified as a Mechanical Explosion," he said.

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He said the police had consequently reclassified the case from a suspected IED incident to a mechanical explosion.

The commissioner reassured Lagos residents that there was no evidence linking the incident to terrorism, insurgency or any other threat to public safety.

"We therefore wish to reassure all residents of Lagos State that there is absolutely no evidence linking this incident to terrorism, insurgency, sabotage, or any threat to public safety and security. There is no cause for alarm," he said.

He commended members of the public for promptly alerting security and emergency agencies, as well as emergency responders and technical personnel whose professionalism ensured a thorough scientific investigation.

While urging residents to remain vigilant and continue reporting suspicious activities through established security channels, CP Tijani assured that all explosion-related incidents would continue to receive thorough professional investigation before conclusions are reached.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to transparency, professionalism and factual reporting in carrying out its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and property.