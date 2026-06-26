Nigeria: State Police - Labour Party Applauds Senate, Urges Govs, State Assemblies to Support Bill

25 June 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Helen Oyemowo Foster

The Labour Party (LP) has called on governors and state lawmakers across the 36 states to rise above partisan considerations and support the creation of state police.

The opposition party stated this while applauding the National Assembly, particularly the Senate, for the courage, swiftness, and patriotism displayed in passing the State Police Bill recently transmitted by President Bola Tinubu.

The party's National Publicity Secretary, Ken Eluma Asogwa, said in a statement on Thursday that Nigerians across all regions have for years clamoured for a more effective and responsive policing architecture to address the nation's growing and increasingly complex security challenges.

Asogwa described the passage of the bill as a significant step toward strengthening internal security and bringing law enforcement closer to the people.

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"While the party acknowledges concerns expressed in certain quarters regarding the possibility of abuse of the state police system, experience with state independent electoral commissions and allegations of undue interference by some state governors have fuelled those fears," he said.

He stressed that the realities of contemporary Nigeria make a compelling case for a decentralised policing structure.

"The urgency of current security threats outweighs the risks when proper safeguards are put in place," Asogwa added.

The party expressed particular encouragement over constitutional safeguards embedded in the amendment bill, especially provisions contained in Section 17. "The provisions establish clear mechanisms to prevent abuse and ensure accountability in the operation of state police," he said.

He also noted that no policing model is perfect, but given the evident limitations of the current centralised policing arrangement in adequately securing a vast and diverse country like Nigeria, there is an urgent need to embrace innovative approaches and fresh ideas.

"As the bill now awaits the concurrence of state houses of assembly before transmission to the president for assent, the Labour Party calls on governors and state lawmakers across the 36 states to rise above partisan considerations.

"With proper oversight, transparency, and adherence to constitutional provisions, state policing can become a vital instrument for combating crime, enhancing community security, and strengthening the federation," Asogwa stated.

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