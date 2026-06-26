Nigeria: Death Toll in Lagos Building Collapse Hits 8, 26 Rescued

At least eight people, including a baby girl, have been confirmed dead following the collapse of a three-storey building in the Alakija area of Lagos State on Thursday, while 26 others were rescued alive from the rubble.

The latest casualty figure was disclosed in a statement by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) issued by its Permanent Secretary, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu.

According to the agency, the building, a three-storey shopping complex located on Old Ojo Road near Alakija Bus Stop along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway in Satellite Town, caved in at about 11:37 a.m., triggering a massive multi-agency rescue operations.

Giving an update on the ongoing exercise, Oke-Osanyintolu said emergency responders had successfully rescued 26 victims, while eight bodies had been recovered from the debris.

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"As of 4:20 p.m., a total of 26 persons have been rescued alive, while eight fatalities have been recorded, including a baby girl," he stated.

He noted that search-and-rescue efforts were continuing as authorities worked to determine whether more victims remained trapped beneath the collapsed structure.

"Search and rescue operations remain ongoing. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available," he added.

Earlier, LASEMA announced the activation of its emergency response protocol immediately after receiving distress alerts about the incident.

"LASEMA has activated its emergency response following the collapse of a three-storey shopping complex at Alakija, Ori-Ade LCDA," Oke-Osanyintolu said.

"A multi-agency rescue operation is ongoing, with responders working systematically to search for and extricate anyone trapped beneath the rubble."

The agency revealed that two victims were among the first to be pulled out alive through the combined efforts of LASEMA, the Lagos State Building Control Agency and the China Railway Construction Corporation Company.

"Two victims have been rescued alive through the joint efforts of LASEMA, LASBCA and CRCC Construction Company," he said.

A deceased adult male was also recovered during the early stages of the operation.

"One deceased adult male has been located. Recovery efforts are ongoing," the LASEMA boss disclosed.

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Authorities said preliminary reports indicated that several shop owners and occupants who had resumed business activities before the collapse might still be trapped under the debris.

"There are reports that additional persons, including shop owners who had resumed business, may still be trapped. Search and rescue operations remain active," Oke-Osanyintolu said.

To aid the operation, heavy-duty equipment, including excavators, was deployed to the scene.

"Heavy-duty equipment, including an excavator, is being deployed to support rescue efforts," he stated.

The agency appealed to residents and bystanders to stay away from the area to allow emergency personnel unhindered access.

"Members of the public are advised to remain calm, avoid the incident scene, and allow emergency responders unrestricted access to carry out life-saving operations," Oke-Osanyintolu urged.

Agencies involved in the rescue effort included LASEMA, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the Federal Fire Service, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Navy, the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps and the Nigerian Red Cross Society.