Nigeria Condoles Venezuela Over Devastating Twin Earthquakes

The federal government of Nigeria has expressed sympathy and solidarity with the Government and people of Venezuela following the devastating twin earthquakes that struck the country's capital, Caracas, leaving scores dead, many injured and causing widespread destruction.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, Nigeria conveyed its deepest condolences over the disaster, which occurred on Wednesday, June 24, 2026.

The government said it was deeply saddened by the tragedy, noting that the earthquakes had brought immense grief and suffering to countless families and communities across Venezuela.

"Nigeria is deeply saddened by this tragic natural disaster, which has brought immense grief and suffering to countless families and communities. We stand in solidarity with the people of Venezuela during this difficult period of national mourning," the statement said.

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The federal government also commended the efforts of emergency responders, rescue workers, medical personnel and volunteers engaged in ongoing search, rescue and humanitarian operations.

"We commend the courage and dedication of the emergency responders, rescue workers, medical personnel, and volunteers who continue to work tirelessly to save lives and provide humanitarian assistance to those affected," the statement added.

Nigeria extended its condolences to families who lost loved ones in the disaster and wished those injured a speedy and full recovery.

"The Government of Nigeria expresses its sincere condolences to the bereaved families and wishes a speedy and full recovery to those injured," the ministry said.

Expressing confidence in Venezuela's resilience, the Federal Government said the South American nation would overcome the tragedy through unity, determination and international support.

"We are confident that the resilient people of Venezuela will overcome this tragedy through unity, determination, and the support of the international community," the statement noted.

Reaffirming Nigeria's support for Venezuela, the government expressed hope that ongoing rescue, relief and reconstruction efforts would restore affected communities and provide comfort to victims as emergency response operations continue.