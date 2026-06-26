Nigeria: After Hospital-Bill Controversy, Correctional Service Enrols 379 Inmates in Health Insurance

Days after allegations surfaced that an inmate at the Kuje Custodial Centre died following delays in receiving treatment over an unpaid hospital bill, the Federal Capital Territory Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service has enrolled 379 inmates across custodial centres in Abuja into the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) Health Insurance Scheme.

The development comes amid heightened public scrutiny of healthcare delivery within correctional facilities following reports by an online medium alleging that an inmate died at a government hospital after treatment was delayed because of unresolved payment issues.

The FCT Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service denied the allegation, maintaining that inmates are entitled to free healthcare and are never denied treatment due to inability to pay. However, the incident reignited concerns over the quality and accessibility of healthcare services available to persons in custody.

In a statement issued on June 25 after inquiries by LEADERSHIP, the Public Relations Officer of the NCoS FCT Command, DSC A.S. Duza, said inmates in Kuje, Suleja and Dukpa custodial centres were covered under a free healthcare arrangement and referred to designated government hospitals whenever specialised medical attention was required.

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The Service said investigations were ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the inmate's death and assured that any operational lapses identified would be addressed.

According to the statement, the Federal Capital Territory Administration, through the Health Services and Environment Secretariat, enrolled 379 inmates into the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund Health Insurance Scheme as part of efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery within correctional facilities.

The statement noted that the exercise, which also featured a free medical outreach programme across Kuje, Suleja and Dukpa custodial centres, provided inmates and correctional personnel with medical consultations, health screenings, eye examinations and medications.

Duza disclosed that the Mandate Secretary of the Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Adedolapo Fasawe, described the initiative as part of broader efforts to ensure that no segment of society is excluded from access to healthcare services.

According to the statement, Fasawe said the programme reflected the collective commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage and upholding the principle of leaving no one behind.

The spokesperson further stated that the Controller of Corrections, FCT Command, Christopher Peter Jen, described the enrolment as a milestone in correctional administration, stressing that access to healthcare remains fundamental to rehabilitation, reformation and the preservation of human dignity.

The statement added that the intervention was expected to improve confidence in healthcare services within custodial facilities while strengthening inmate welfare and healthcare delivery across correctional centres in the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the Service, the programme also underscores growing collaboration between the Nigerian Correctional Service and relevant government institutions in advancing correctional reforms, protecting inmate rights and ensuring access to essential healthcare services.

Speaking at the event, Fasawe described the outreach as a practical demonstration of the commitment of the FCT Administration to Universal Health Coverage.

"This event stands as a testament to our collective mission to achieve Universal Health Coverage, a mandate that emphasises the principle of leaving no one behind. By offering free health checks, we are not only attending to medical needs but also fostering dignity and respect.

"Through this outreach across Kuje, Suleja and Dukpa Custodial Centres, we are breaking the cycle of neglect and marginalisation often faced by this vulnerable population," she said.

Also speaking, Christopher Peter Jen, said the enrolment into the BHCPF marked an important milestone in correctional administration and aligned with global best practices on humane custody and inmate welfare.

"This enrollment into the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund and the accompanying medical outreach demonstrate that rehabilitation extends beyond confinement.

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"Access to quality healthcare is fundamental to human dignity and contributes significantly to the reformation, rehabilitation and successful reintegration of inmates into society. The Nigerian Correctional Service remains committed to strengthening partnerships that promote humane custody and improve the wellbeing of all persons entrusted to our care," he said.

The statement disclosed that inmates and correctional personnel benefited from a broad range of medical services during the outreach, including blood pressure checks, blood glucose testing, malaria screening, eye examinations and medical consultations.

It added that 180 prescriptions were filled during the exercise, while more than 100 inmates and personnel received optometry services and eye screenings. Reading glasses were also distributed to beneficiaries, while unused drugs and medical consumables were left behind to support continued healthcare services at custodial clinics.