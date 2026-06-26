Nigeria, UN Move to Resolve Decades-Old Liberia Peacekeeping Paternity Claims

The Federal Government of Nigeria and the United Nations (UN) have agreed to strengthen collaboration on human rights protection and victims' rights advocacy, with renewed efforts to address unresolved paternity claims linked to past peacekeeping operations in Liberia.

The commitment was reaffirmed during a diplomatic working visit by the United Nations Assistant Secretary-General and Victims' Rights Advocate, Najla Nassif Palma, to the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Abuja.

Speaking during the meeting at the Ship House, Abuja, the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), reiterated Nigeria's commitment to international humanitarian law and strict compliance with globally recognised human rights standards in all military operations.

According to a statement issued by the Minister's Special Assistant on Media, Leah Katung-Babatunde, and posted on the ministry's verified Facebook page on Thursday, the Defence Minister briefed the UN delegation on measures put in place by the Federal Government to address challenges arising from previous foreign peacekeeping missions.

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Musa assured the visiting delegation that the government would maintain a transparent and effective communication mechanism aimed at resolving long-standing paternity claims stemming from Nigeria's participation in peacekeeping operations in Liberia.

The minister noted that the framework would facilitate the speedy resolution of outstanding cases and help bring closure to an issue that has lingered for decades.

In her remarks, Palma disclosed that 42 legacy cases are currently under review by the United Nations and appealed for Nigeria's cooperation in ensuring justice and closure for affected victims.

She further revealed that some of the individuals involved in the cases have expressed interest in obtaining Nigerian citizenship.

"The support of the Nigerian government is critical in securing justice and closure for the victims," she said while outlining ongoing efforts by the UN to address the matter.

Both parties agreed to institutionalise a stronger partnership focused on advancing human rights protection within Nigeria's security architecture.

The collaboration, according to the statement, will include specialised training programmes, joint workshops and capacity-building initiatives aimed at further integrating human rights principles into the operational doctrine of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.